Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
Nov. 27, 2012 — There is something to be said about the desire of a collective group.
On a Tuesday night in Atherton, it was 14 volleyball players representing an entire nation of Gators.
And with Sacred Heart Prep clinging to a 2-1 set lead in the CIF Northern California championship match against No. 3 Harbor and game four at 24-22 in favor of the Gators, there was one athlete in the SHP gym who wanted the potential championship touch more than anyone else.
Her name is Payton Smith. She wears jersey number 12. And fortunately for the Gators, the ball found her.
“I wanted the ball so badly,” Smith said. “And my coach said when I went in, ‘finish this for us. You got this.’ And that motivated to hit that ball.”
With one mighty swing of her right arm, Smith got the kill that launches Sacred Heart Prep to the 2012 CIF state final and crowns them the Northern California champion for the eighth time in school history.
“Our kids just wanted it,” said SHP head coach Damien Hardy of the four-set victory over Harbor. “They’ve been wanting it all year. We made the adjustments that we had to make and, I think we just wanted it. That’s a great team over there, I’m sure they came in wanting it as well, but I guess we just wanted it a little more.”
“This moment, I can’t even describe it right now,” said SHP’s Sonia Abuel-Saud. “I had this same moment my sophomore year but this is a whole different team with a whole different mindset. We’ve been looking forward to this match the whole season.”
The Gators beat the same Harbor team for the Central Coast Section Division IV title. And just like that Saturday at Independence High School in San Jose, SHP jumped out to a two-set lead and had to withstand an inspired charge by the Pirates. After dominating sets one and two 25-13 and 25-11, Harbor took game three 25-23 before SHP won the NorCal title 25-22 in set four.
“We made a few adjustments,” Hardy said of having to face Harbor once again. “We watched some film and saw where they scored a lot of their points and we just made that adjustment and it worked out for us. A couple of times we missed our assignments, but for the most part we stayed in our strategy and we held them from points.”
“The first two sets we came out with so much fire, so much energy,” Abuel-Saud said. “We changed our defense a little bit. They have great offensive players and it showed. The third set they kind of got us. But we came back and said we’re not going to lose our last match in this gym as seniors.”
The Gators certainly played that way to start the match. Set one was a complete SHP hitting clinic. Sacred Heart cruised, making one hitting error the entire game and putting Harbor away with runs of five, four and five to distance themselves from the Pirates.
Game two was more of the same. The Gators jumped all over Harbor by riding the hot service hand of libero Helen Gannon to a 12-1 lead. The Pirates got as close as 18-9 before SHP reeled off seven of the next nine points to close out Game 2.
But the Pirates finally settled down in the third set and seized that game. Hardy said his team knew that charge was coming and it was a matter of just weathering the storm.
“We had to,” he said. “That’s a great team over there. They’re going to come out mean and I told our team ‘no matter how good you think you are, they don’t think you’re that good, so they’re going to try and come out and smack you in the face. You have to stay out there and hang with the punches and score points when you can score them and hope they make errors.’”
After Harbor took the game 25-23, Sacred Heart truly showed its desire in set four. The game was tied at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 before SHP nudged ahead. And from there, it was a classic heavyweight bout. The Pirates crept closer and closer after being down by as many six points. But every time they did, Abuel-Saud, who finished with 21 kills, was there to take the momentum right back.
“I’m able to do that because I know Damien, my entire team, they all have faith in me,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without them - the passing, the setting, it’s all thanks to the team.”
Harbor pulled to within a pair a couple of times, but a big Abuel-Saud kill made it 24-21. And after a time-out, SHP dialed up the hungriest Gator, Smith, whose kill found the floor inside the white lines setting off an SHP frenzy.
“They’re an amazing team and they put up a great competition,” Smith said, “but we want this more than anything. We want this so bad.”
Smith finished with 14 kills. Victoria Garrick had 14 as well. Cammie Merten finished with 54 assists. Gannon led the club with 23 digs.
