JAN. 19, 2008 — To say the Capuchino and Hillsdale girls’ basketball teams struggled this season would be an understatement. Going into Friday night’s contest in San Mateo, the Mustangs and Knights had a combined record of 2-29.
Friday night, however, represented an opportunity for either team to pick up its first Peninsula Athletic League Central Division win. Defense and free-throw shooting were the order of the night and by the time the final horn sounded, the Mustangs came away with a 37-25 victory.
“[The win] is important for the confidence of the girls,” said Capuchino coach Doug Fountain. “More than just the win, it shows they’re getting something for the fruits of their labor. They’ve learned from a lot of tough losses. They stuck together. What they showed tonight was determination.”
Neither team shot the ball particularly well — when they even managed to get a shot off. The teams combined to hit only 16 field goals as opposed to 58 free-throw attempts, of which they made 25.
Hillsdale coach Keith Halcovich was especially disappointed. The Knights (0-4 PAL Central, 1-15 overall) connected on only 12 of 31 from the charity line and considering they lost by only 12, even a decent night from the line would have put pressure on the Mustangs (1-3, 2-15).
“They should make at least 1 of 2. Instead, they came away 0 for 2,” Halcovich said. “Those are things we work on in practice.”
Hillsdale, which has struggled for the last several years, took a quick 2-0 lead on a Brenda Day layup — the Knights’ only lead of the game. It took nearly three minutes for Capuchino to get on the scoreboard and when Jessica Bragagnolo drained a 3-pointer with 5:05 left in the first quarter, the Mustangs steadily pulled away. They scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters and ended the game with a 7-point fourth as they whittled down the clock instead of focusing on scoring.
“We were trying to run the clock,” Fountain said. “We’ve been working on ball control.”
It appeared that strategy might backfire. Capuchino entered the fourth with a 13-point lead, 30-17, but the Knights cut it to eight, 30-22, after Ashley Lupeheke hit two free throws with 4:55 left in the game.
Capuchino responded by hitting 3 of 6 free throws to all but ice the game. Although it may not sound like a game-winning run, considering the Knights’ struggles to score this season, an 11-point deficit might as well be a 30-point hole.
“The hard part is, we’re really not a team that can press and steal the ball,” Halcovich said.
Despite the cold shooting, Capuchino’s Vanessa Mosqueda led all scorers with 15 points. Brooke Connell added eight for the Mustangs and Bragagnolo chipped in with six. Fountain said Mosqueda and Connell — both seniors — have been the team leaders all season long.
“They’ve taken these young girls under their wings,” Fountain said. “They’re like assistant coaches for me.”
Hillsdale was paced by Day’s eight points. Point guard Ezgi Boga and Lupeheke, a forward, each added five for the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.