GILROY, MARCH 5, 2012 — Like any good goalkeeper, San Mateo’s Will Amaya credited his defensive line for holding Willow Glen at bay in the Central Coast Section Division II boy’s soccer championship game Saturday morning at Gilroy High.
While the back line of Kent Turtletaub, Larry Campbell, Salvador Gomez and Andrew Kwoka was strong, make no mistake: Amaya was the reason the third-seeded Bearcats kept a clean sheet, settling for a scoreless draw and a share of the CCS title.
In the Division I title game, top-seeded Menlo-Atherton (17-1-5) suffered its first loss of the season, falling to No. 3 Watsonville, 3-1.
San Mateo and fourth-seeded Willow Glen battled through 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime without either team rippling the net.
"The goalie is only as good as his defense,” Amaya said. "It would have been awesome for it to be obvious we won, but we played an excellent game.”
Amaya made several spectacular, world-class saves to preserve the tie and earn a piece of San Mateo’s first ever CCS soccer championship.
"Incredible,” is how San Mateo coach Chuck Callaghan described Amaya’s performance. "He’s done it all year.”
Willow Glen, the defending Division II champion, wasted little time in testing Amaya, forcing him to make a reflex save mere moments after the opening kickoff as he pushed a shot over the crossbar.
"From the first whistle, you have to be ready,” Amaya said. "It all starts with a great warm-up.”
Willow Glen, which was the Division II runner-up two years ago, dominated San Mateo. It appeared the Rams had more than the allowed 11 players on the field as they dominated possession. The Rams earned earned 12 corner kicks to just two for San Mateo, won nearly every 50-50 ball and ball in the air, and pressured the Bearcats all over the field. The Bearcats could never get into a rhythm and had a tough time stringing multiple passes together.
But for all the possession the Rams enjoyed, they could not crack San Mateo’s back line.
"They (Willow Glen) were a very good team,” Callaghan said. "We knew that coming in.”
It was Amaya’s play in the net, however, that ultimately stymied the Rams. Amaya finished with 12 saves on the day.
None more important than the sprawling save he made in the second overtime. Willow Glen’s Graham Moore ripped a shot from 30 yards out that was destined for the back of the net. Amaya dove to his left, getting his right hand on the ball and sending it wide for a Rams corner. Amaya sprang to his feet and let loose a scream.
"When it’s in the air, I can’t take my eye off the ball,” Amaya said. "Sometimes I surprise myself. That (save) was on of those surprising ones.”
Despite being outplayed for most of the game, the Bearcats made the Rams sweat late in the second half of regulation when they had their most sustained attack of the game. Angel Mejia and Alejandro Mendoza made a number of dangerous runs, but they could not make that final pass to make the Rams’ goalkeeper work.
When the Rams goalie was called upon, he made the play. Soon after Amaya’s game saver, Mejia was taken down just outside the penalty near the left sideline — essentially a corner kick. Ryan Onizuka sent the cross into the goal box, but Willow Glen’s Anthony Macias beat Turtletaub to it, snatching the ball out of the air before he could get a head on it.
In the end, neither team was especially thrilled to finish in a tie. Despite that, Callaghan put it in perspective.
"We’ve had some tremendous talent and tremendous teams at San Mateo for a long time,” Callaghan said. "This team achieved something those great players and teams never came close to doing.”
