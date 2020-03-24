Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
JULY 26, 2004 — Several times over the past few seasons, San Mateo Post 82 manager Mike Chanteloup has referred to pitcher Robert Gamch as a “thoroughbred” — a player with immense talent that needed just the right handling to get optimum results.
On Sunday, against Palo Alto in the championship game of the American Legion Area 2 tournament, Gamch turned into a workhorse, pitching all nine innings and recording the win when Robbie McDonald scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to give San Mateo a 4-3 victory and its second-straight Area 2 title.
San Mateo begins the state tournament Saturday in Yountville.
“I just think [Gamch’s performance] was outstanding,” Chanteloup said. “I’ve never seen a performance like that. He takes the ball in the big games.”
Gamch just kept taking the ball every inning. He had thrown 78 pitches through four innings and was over 100 pitches in the fifth. But each time the Orioles took the field defensively, Gamch took his normal spot on the mound. He ended up throwing all nine innings, giving up three runs on seven hits.
“A couple of times I almost pulled him and he was disgusted,” Chanteloup said.
Gamch said he really didn’t want to come out of the game. Not pitching against San Mateo’s arch-rival Palo Alto. Not with the Area 2 championship on the line. Plus, there was the fact that Gamch insisted he was getting better the longer he went.
“My arm felt like [garbage] through the fourth or fifth inning,” Gamch said. “My arm was killing me (innings) one through four.
By the time he got to the ninth, “[My arm] felt like it was only the sixth or seventh.”
Chanteloup said he needed every pitch out of Gamch’s arm because the way Palo Alto pitcher Brandon Voelker was throwing, Chanteloup thought the two would have to play a second game. Since San Mateo came into the finals undefeated, it had to be beaten twice to be denied the championship.
“Voelker gave up trouble (during the regular season),” Chanteloup said. “I was starting to think (about) the second game and how did I screw up my pitching staff.”
But a resilient San Mateo team willed itself to its fourth-straight tournament win by scoring three runs in the final three innings. San Mateo trailed 3-1 when Palo Alto scored twice in the fourth and it didn’t look like it was going to be the Orioles day when they left the bases loaded in the fourth and had a runner at third with one out in the fifth.
But in the seventh, the Orioles finally solved Voelker. Brock Parsons and DeShawn Wright had back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and Jesse Barnes moved both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Jon Ponzo hit a screaming line drive right at Voelker who speared it threw to first for the second out. McDonald prevented another heart-breaking inning when he flared a single to right-center field to score both Parsons and Wright to tie the score at 3.
Gamch then sent Palo Alto down in order in the eighth and ninth innings, the only two times all game long he accomplished that. In the bottom of the ninth with two outs, McDonald singled. Nick Favro came up stroked what should have been only a single to right to keep the inning alive.
But the ball went under the glove of the Palo Alto right fielder and rolled to the fence, allowing McDonald to score from second with the game winning run.
“I had a hunch we’d come through in the ninth,” Chanteloup said.
Added Gamch: “We have a great lineup. I know we can score more than three runs.”
The win was the third straight day San Mateo scored the winning run in its final at-bat. After a 10-0 whitewash of Lafayette on Thursday night, the Orioles beat Palo Alto on Friday night with a run in the bottom of the ninth before scoring three in the bottom of the 12th to beat Lafayette, again, on Saturday afternoon.
“Our team chemistry produces a never-say-die attitude,” Chanteloup said.
It also marked the fourth straight outstanding performance on the pitching mound. Travis Zier started the tournament by no hitting Lafayette for seven innings Thursday before settling for a two hitter. Mike Ryder followed that Friday night by throwing eight shut-out innings. Dan Puts battled for six innings on Saturday, keeping his team close, and Warren Klein pitched another strong six innings to pick up the win.
Gamch’s performance was the topper.
“I don’t think we’ve won four tournament games in a row before,” Chanteloup said. “We put the best (pitching) staff together and they came through.”
