NOV 8, 2014 — The South City football team proved it was a team contending for the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title when the Warriors went toe to toe with presumptive favorite Aragon in San Mateo.
The Dons, however, showed the mettle of a true championship team.
Aragon, which trailed 14-7 at halftime, scored two third-quarter touchdowns to take a 19-14 lead and then kept the Warriors in check on their way to posting a tough-earned 25-17 win over South City.
“That’s exactly what it was (tough-earned),” said Aragon coach Steve Sell. “Man, they (the Warriors) are tough. That’s a playoff team. … They can play with anybody.”
Aragon’s win, coupled with Hillsdale’s 36-27 loss to Half Moon Bay, clinches the Ocean Division championship for the Dons.
The difference for the Dons against South City was the performance of their big-time players. South City running back Eric Kamelamela showed he is no fluke as he rushed for a game-high 145 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Aragon, however, simply had more weapons who stepped up their game. Wide receiver/cornerback Kono Filimoehala-Egan caught five passes for 69 yards and a score on offense. On defense, he picked off a pass and recovered a fumble.
“He’s that type of athlete,” Sell said of Filimoehala-Egan. “He finds a way to make plays when he has to.”
Running back/linebacker Bubba Tongamoa literally left everything on the field. He was vomiting throughout the second half, but took only one play off when the referees forced him to the sideline because of it.
When Tongamoa was in the game, however, he wrecked shop. Not only did he rush 51 yards and two scores on 12 carries, he was all over the place on defense, seemingly on every tackle.
Sell said the plan was to use Tongamoa mainly on offense to help fill the void left when Ty Stokman was lost for the season to an elbow injury. Sell saw real quick, however, Tongamoa was going to be needed — big time — on defense as well.
“If he didn’t play defense, we would have had a hard time stopping them,” Sell said.
Then there was tight end/defensive end James Fononga. Not only was he applying constant pressure on the South City offense, he came up with two huge catches on a pair of second-half touchdown drives — none bigger than a 19-yard gain on a fourth-and-7 from the South City 40-yard line. Three plays later, Tongamoa bolted into the end zone from 10 yards out to all but ice the game, giving Aragon a 25-14 lead with 1:36 left to play.
“Our best players made plays when they had to,” Sell said.
Those big plays started early for the Dons. Facing a third-and-long from their own 20 on the first drive of the game, Quarterback Billy Mason took the snap and rolled right. He unleashed a long pass down the sideline on which Devin Grant made a finger-tip catch in stride and then out-ran his defender for an 80-yard score and a 7-0 Aragon lead less than two minutes into the game.
That would be all for Aragon in the first half, however, as the Warriors slowly took control of the game for the rest of the half.
South City fumbled the ball away near midfield, but the defense stopped the Dons on fourth down deep in the Warriors’ territory. Then it was the Warriors’ turn to dial up the big play. Facing a first-and-5 at their own 33, South City quarterback Kolson Pua pitched the ball back to Kamelamela. With pressure closing on him, Kamelamela patiently waited for receiver Jose Galban to get open. Galban caught Kamelamela’s pass in stride and then he out-ran the defense for a 67-yard, game-tying touchdown.
The Warriors then caught a break on the ensuing kickoff. The ball was kicked hard on the ground, bounced off the leg of an Aragon player and ricocheted right back to South City, which recovered it at the Aragon 36. Six plays later, Kamelamela gave the Warriors a 14-7 lead with less than a second left in the first quarter.
The Warriors then picked off a pass on Aragon’s ensuing possession and appeared poised to go up two touchdowns before halftime, but Filimoehala-Egan intercepted a pass in the end zone to snuff out a potential South City touchdown.
The game changed early in the second half, with Aragon scoring a pair of quick touchdowns. First, South City could not handle the second-half kickoff. The returner bobbled the ball and Aragon’s Chad Franquez fell on it at the South City 14. Three plays later, Tongamoa bulled his way into the end zone from 12 yards out. The Dons missed the extra point and still trailed 14-13.
The Dons defense forced South City to punt on its first second-half possession and taking over at midfield. Facing a fourth-and-15 at the Warriors’ 25, Mason took to the air again. He rolled right again and was hit just as he threw the ball. The ball was headed toward a double-covered Filimoehala-Egan — and a bit behind. But Filimoehala-Egan reached back and over the trailing defender, made the catch and went into the end zone for a 25-yard score and the lead for good, 19-14, with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
South City had three more drives the rest of the game. The Warriors’ ensuing drive was their most promising, driving to the Aragon 21 before fumbling the ball away. They drove to Aragon 16 on their next possession but, on fourth down, the Warriors fumbled the snap and were stopped.
The Dons then iced the game on their next possession, driving 64 yards on nine plays and scoring on Tongamoa’s 10-yard run.
South City got a 30-yard field goal from Angel Nevarez on its final drive with two seconds left in the game.
“That was a huge win,” Sell said. “That’s one of the more gratifying wins. Down 14-7 (at half), it was a highly concerned team room at halftime.”
