JUNE 10, 2017 — Polly Wiard, a longtime coach and teacher at Mills High School, comes from an era when girls sports was in its infancy.
“[Sports] weren’t really offered to us (when I was in high school). … In 1972, Title IX was initiated and schools in the area didn’t start implement it until 1974,” Wiard said, referring to legislation that ensured equal athletic opportunities for women. “When I was a senior, the freshmen (on teams) were the first ones to play in college.”
A lack of opportunity then did not stifle Wiard’s love of athletics. In fact, some 40-plus years after graduating from Westmoor High School, the opportunities to continue to compete have grown exponentially. So much so in fact, that Wiard and a contingent from Peninsula Water Polo will be going to Budapest, Hungary to compete in the 2017 FINA women’s masters water polo world championships.
Peninsula Water Polo is a club that offers competitive polo instruction for youth as well as adult teams. Its 50s team is participating in the national master’s tournament. The 60-and-over team, which includes one player who is 74, is comprised of players from Brisbane to Morgan Hill who come together for twice-a-week practice, initially at Woodside High School but, because of construction at the school, PWP has moved over to Menlo-Atherton High School for training.
While many tournaments feature teams playing others their own age, the world championships will combine three age groups playing in one bracket: 50, 55 and 60.
“Just because you get older, doesn’t mean you have to roll over and die,” Wiard said. “We’re not eating bonbons around the pool.”
This is no rec-league, everybody-just-have fun environment. These are athletes serious about the game. Wiard, who plays hole set and will serve as co-head coach in Budapest, said she broke her thumb playing last year and said it’s not uncommon for women to get out of the pool with black eyes and the occasional broken nose.
“It’s a very physical game,” Wiard said.
Wiard, who was Westmoor’s first lifeguard after the school’s pool was built in 1974 and has been coaching swimming since she was 12 years old, has been playing water polo competitively for the last 12 years, transitioning from adult soccer to the pool. She said many of her water polo teammates were former soccer players who, because of the rigors of soccer as they got older, found water polo a little easier on the body.
Over the last four or five years, she said, the team has really become a lot more competitive.
“When we started playing water polo, we had three women who went and learned how to swim freestyle more effectively,” Wiard said. “But we’re playing and we’re having a good time. Every single person has improved their shot. Every single one has improved their play.”
Unlike many tournaments, Peninsula Water Polo team did not have to go through a qualifying process to make it to the world championships. Because it’s a master’s level event — those competitions for athletes 40 years and older — teams just have to pony up the money to register and then get themselves to the tournament. There is no national federation paying their way. It’s a simple love of the game that has pushed these women to want to play at the highest level. Wiard said the Peninsula Water Polo club is paying for the team’s registration, but it is up to the individual members on the team to pay their own way to Europe.
But Peninsula Water Polo is not going to go just to go. It would not be going if it was not competitive.
“We’ve been planning this for the last year, year and a half,” Wiard said. “Everybody has been able to focus on that. … We’re all coming to practice. I don’t think the priorities were as high (in the past) as they are now. Our children are not young anymore. You’re not out rushing your kids to various practices and games.”
In addition to staying competitive at an age when many are winding down their athletic careers, Wiard enjoys the camaraderie playing any sport offers. Team members are now so much more than just teammates.
“I get to play a sport with people I really care about and it’s a great support system,” Wiard said. “We have all gone through many cycles of life. … We’re going through all those stages in life and we’ve been able to be with one another. That’s what it’s all about.
“The journey (to the world championships) is going to be good. I don’t care what the outcome is.”
