Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
OCT. 31, 2006 — Carlos Aguilar didn't know what to expect when his coaching staff took over the Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis program this season.
The Bears boys’ tennis coach for several years, this was his first season coaching the girls. The girls’ team made CCS five years ago, but had four straight losing seasons since.
Then he found out Marjorie Adams was transferring from Menlo School. Suddenly, the Bears’ season started to crystallize and Aguilar knew he had his No. 1 singles player.
“That’s the way to start the season,” Aguilar said.
Aguilar has known about Adams since she was a little kid. He knew he was getting a high-caliber, tournament player. She is a nice piece to build a team around.
But even he could not imagine the year Adams would have. The junior won 17-straight matches in dominating fashion, leading the Bears to an undefeated regular season and the Peninsula Athletic League tournament team title.
Don’t denigrate Adams’ accomplishment. Menlo-Atherton was put in the Ocean Division this season, but the Bears played every Bay Division team (except Menlo) and she was seldom tested.
“I don’t think anyone knew how good we were,” Adams said. “I don’t think anyone expected (us to go undefeated).”
For her efforts, Adams is the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week.
When word started to spread Adams left Menlo School for Menlo-Atherton, the common misperception was she was buried on the Knights’ tennis depth chart and that the only way for her to play was to go to a public school.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Adams, who attended Menlo since the sixth grade, was the Knights’ No. 2 singles player as a sophomore last year and is best friends with Menlo’s No. 1 singles player Sarah Hoffman.
The real reason she left Menlo was because she was tired of the academic rigors on top of playing high-caliber tennis.
“It just wasn’t working out (at Menlo),” Adams said. “I just wanted a less stressful high school (experience).”
There was never any doubt about her play. She would be No. 1 at every school not named “Menlo.”
Aguilar is just happy she chose Menlo-Atherton. Citing Adams’ concentration and competitive attitude, he was surprised at how much she improved from last year to this year.
“She’s really developed an all-court game,” Aguilar said. “I’m surprised at how complete her game is.”
More impressive is the fact that Adams started the season coming off a summer back injury and mononucleosis a couple weeks before practice started.
“I think I started out the season not playing very well,” Adams said. “Just now I’m starting to get my game back.”
That could be a scary thought, thinking Adams’ game is not strong enough already. She possesses a heavy forehand and isn’t afraid to go for winners with big shots down the line and into the corners.
“She’s a power player but then she crosses things up,” Aguilar said. “She’ll come up with nice drop shot. Everybody can bang, because that’s the way they’re taught. I didn’t know how good she would be.”
Adams said she used to just be a “backboard” — a player who would just keep putting the ball back over the net and wait for her opponent to make a mistake.
“I used to be a big-time backboard. Stay out there for five hours,” Adams said. “Now I try to set up my points. When I go out (to play), I just want to get it over with.”
That hasn’t been a problem this season, with her matches taking less than an hour to play.
She fell in love with tennis again this season — in part because of the camaraderie of the team and lowered expectations.
“I definitely got burned out when I was 14 and 15,” the 16-year-old Adams said. “I think I pushed myself too hard. The team aspect makes things more fun. It was nice to surprise everyone this year.”
