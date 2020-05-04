Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
AUG. 22, 2006 — In some ways, Makayla Clemons-Haw is like any other 12-year-old girl.
She’ll talk about trying to stay up late at night, she’ll end some of her sentences with “ever” and beam with pride when talking about her friends -- just your normal teenage stuff.
Get her on a water ski, however, and it’s a whole new ballgame. Quite simply, Clemons-Haw is one of the best water skiers in the country in her age group, carrying a No. 6 national overall ranking. Clemons-Haw had an offday -- she didn’t perform up to expectations in the slalom and tricks -- but still managed to finish eighth in the jump event at the U.S.A. Water Ski National Championships in Bakersfield last Thursday. Three weeks earlier, she finished second at the Western Regionals.
The San Mateo resident excels in the slalom, tricks and jump. She got her first experience in the sport at 4 and was competing a year later. Clemons-Haw is such a veteran of water skiing that she oozes a precociousness that belies her youth. After all, it’s not often when 12 year olds can reveal a glimpse into their lives through their own words. When asked where her competitiveness ranked on a scale of 1-10, Clemons-Haw didn’t hesitate.
“A 10, no doubt,” she said. “When I go to the tournaments, I’m very focused, and I’ll step it up even if I don’t have a good practice the day before.”
A magician on the skis, Clemons-Haw once jumped 70 feet. Her athleticism, strength, hand-eye coordination and superior mental toughness gives her a leg-up on the competition. While Clemons-Haw admits to crying a lot, it serves a useful purpose in that it reveals her raw emotion and passion into becoming the best. With Clemons-Haw, don’t necessarily equate crying with “losing it.”
“When I first got into [water skiing], I was always afraid,” she said. “I was scared to fall when I was little. I remember when my dad put me on the side of the boat and I was holding the rope and he would reel me out to the back and at first it was scary. I started on a single ski when I was 7, and now I love it. It’s my favorite sport ever.”
Clemons-Haw, who will be a seventh grader at Borel Middle School, practices at Bel Aqua Lake in the Sacramento area. She does strength training at the San Mateo YMCA. She’s also taken an interest in basketball, and is going to try out for Borel’s hoops team this season. Clemons-Haw’s parents, KayLee and Johnny, both have water skiing backgrounds. While Johnny serves as one of her daughter’s coaches, Makayla said sometimes her dad’s presence can be overwhelming.
“There’s a lot of pressure from my dad,” she said. “He helps me a lot, and that’s good, but he puts a lot of pressure on me. It’s how he is. I hope it doesn’t affect me later on and make me stop the sport. It’s what dads do I guess.”
Even though she’s still two years away from enrolling in high school, Clemons-Haw already has some future goals in mind. She wants to earn an athletic scholarship to Arizona State University, then become a dentist. Big goals and big dreams. The girl is on a mission.
