Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
JUNE 11, 2007 — Menlo-Atherton senior Evan Fredericksen has a lot going for him on the badminton court. At 6-foot-2, he has the frame necessary to succeed in the high-speed game of badminton. His volleyball training translate well to badminton, given the emphasis placed on the jump smash used frequently in the boys’ game.
A lot of the top players have the ability. What sets Fredericksen, the Daily Journal’s 2007 Boys’ Badminton Player of the Year, apart is his mental game. He set some lofty goals this season and managed to hit all his marks. Despite losing the Bay Division tournament, he rebounded to win the Peninsula Athletic League tournament title.
Fredericksen had another mental block to hurdle at the Central Coast Section tournament. Having gone two-and-out last year in the double-elimination tournament, Fredericksen wanted to win one CCS match this year.
He lost in the first round but won his next two in the consolation bracket before finally being knocked out.
His performance in CCS capped a banner year for the Menlo-Atherton badminton program. Last year, the Bears captured the Ocean Division title. This year, the Bears won the Bay Division title — which may have been the most surprising.
"We hadn’t really played at that level before,” Fredericksen said of playing in the Bay Division. "I didn’t know what to expect.”
What Fredericksen found out was he was just as good as the top players in the Bay. In fact, Fredericksen believed his biggest challenge of the season came from teammate Li, who was nipping at Fredericksen’s heels all season long.
"The only real competition was our No. 2 player (Li),” Fredericksen said. "We played quite frequently early in the season before the ladder set. We played a series of matches over the season. I won three quarters of them.
"The competition with him made it a lot easier to be prepared mentally and physically.”
Fredericksen experienced some success last year — finishing third in the PAL tournament and qualifying for CCS. This year, he wanted to take his game to the next level. That meant an undefeated regular season, a PAL championship and a win at CCS.
Check.
Check.
Check.
"The only pressure the entire season came from myself, to do the best I could,” Fredericksen said.
Fredericksen tore through the regular season without dropping a match. In the Bay Division tournament, Li finally got to Fredericksen when it mattered the most — the postseason. Li beat Fredericksen twice — once in the semifinals and again in the finals — to take the Bay Division title.
Fredericksen made amends in the PAL tournament — which combines the best of the Ocean and the best of the Bay divisions. This time, Fredericksen turned the tables. He beat Li in the semis and again in the finals to take the overall PAL boys’ singles championship.
His accomplishments are made all the more amazing when you consider Fredericksen didn’t even play badminton until he got to high school. He didn’t grow up in the burgeoning badminton club scene. His natural athletic ability, however, carried him to championships.
"Occasionally, I saw the Olympics play and it looked like a really fun sport to play,” Fredericksen said. "I would say I was a pretty quick learner. The learning curve, if you’re moderately athletic, is not that much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.