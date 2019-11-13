The Peninsula Athletic League is guaranteed to have one team in the Central Coast Section boys’ water polo tournament, while the Open Division is a final four of the best from the West Catholic Athletic League.
PAL Bay Division rivals — Woodside and Menlo-Atherton — will meet in one of the Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at M-A.
Woodside (19-6) advanced to the second round by holding off No. 7 Wilcox 5-4 in the first round Saturday. M-A (13-12) blew away No. 3 Palo Alto, 13-4.
Woodside, the No. 2 seed, won the PAL Bay Division championship by sweeping both regular-season matches from M-A, the No. 6 seed in the DI bracket.
They beat the Bears 8-7 for the first time in about a decade back in September to take control of the division. In the rematch in October, the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead after one period, only to see the Bears rally for a 5-4 lead in the fourth period.
But Jake Anderson’s goal tied the game at 5-all and Duncan Vaughan’s strike with just over a minute left gave Woodside a 6-5 win.
In the Open Division, top-seeded Sacred Heart Prep (21-6) will face No. 4 St. Francis (18-10), while No. 2 Menlo School (20-8) will take on No. 3 Bellarmine (16-11).
Both games are at Sacred Heart Prep. Menlo-Bellarmine go off at 5:30 p.m., while SHP-St. Francis tips off at 7 p.m.
SHP cruised into the second round with a 15-8 win over No. 8 Soquel, while St. Francis held off Los Altos, 11-10. Menlo advanced to the second round of CCS with a 14-7 win over No. 7 Santa Cruz Saturday.
This will be the fourth time this season that the Gators and Lancers will hook up, with SHP winning all three meetings. The Gators posted a 13-6 regular-season win, won 10-6 in the Lancers’ tournament and added an 11-5 win in the WCAL tournament.
Menlo and Bellarmine have faced off twice this season and both were barnburners. The Bells notched a double-overtime, 16-12 win on Sept. 18, but the Knights got the better of them in the WCAL semifinals, posting an 11-10 win.
