In many ways, Timmy Yee’s transfer is Foothill College men’s basketball coach Mike Reynoso’s crowning achievement.
Yee committed to the small National Christian Conference Athletic Association program at Bethesda University of California, a huge moral victory for the 5-11 guard who never thought about playing at a four-year school when he landed at Foothill by way of Woodside.
“In basketball terms, 5-11,” Yee said. “You’ve got to add a little bit of shoes, a little bit of hair.”
With Reynoso coming off his 15th year coaching — from Woodside, to Cañada College and now three years at Foothill — it’s fitting his first generation with the Owls saw Yee build himself into a legitimate college basketball player.
Yee didn’t have many options to play after graduating Woodside in 2021. Sure, he was a four-year varsity player with the Wildcats, but the program — that won its last league championship in 2005-06 — has long been non-contender and posted a 35-49 record in Yee’s four years there.
“[Reynoso] was one of the only coaches that really took that chance with me because it was COVID, so most guys had that extra year … but he gave me chances,” Yee said. “And when I got my minutes … one thing led to another.”
For those who have followed Reynoso’s career, his championing a grit-and-guile player like Yee should come as no surprise. As for Yee continuing his basketball career through junior college and beyond, that’s another matter.
“I’m just so proud of him,” Reynoso said. “Just from where he came from, I don’t think anyone expected him … to play at a JUCO … and then at a four-year. … He’s going to be a coach someday for sure, but he’s just a remarkable young man.”
A knack for developing remarkable young men
With Reynoso’s high-intensity style of coaching, and his jam-packed coaching schedule — he also coaches his son Vince’s youth basketball and baseball teams — it stands to reason the San Mateo native was shocked Friday morning when he woke up to a surprise Facebook “memory,” a photo taken 15 years ago when he coached a group of players, including two from Woodside, on a tour of Europe to play six games in Italy.
“That was unique,” Reynoso said. “There was nobody else doing that when we were doing that, with the talent we were bringing overseas.”
The team included Sam Kelley and Jason Taylor, who were 15-year-olds just off their freshman years at Woodside, along with a core group of players from Ohio. To this day, Kelley still has a life in basketball, working at Team Esface Basketball Academy in Redwood City. The team also included Stevie Taylor, now director of operations of the men’s basketball program at University of Toledo, and JD Weatherspoon Jr., who plays recently for the Kingdom Summer League Pro-Am championship team in Columbus, Ohio.
As Reynoso explains it, the then-high school players experienced luxury without even knowing it, traveling through Italy to Rome, Florence and Venice, while also visiting Switzerland and Germany. But Reynoso’s memories mostly revolve around basketball.
“I can remember packed crowds, hot gyms,” Reynoso said. “Man, it was fun.”
Now, Reynoso is starting from the ground up coaching a new generation. With his son, Vince, 7, starting to play youth basketball, practice opened this week for the inaugural season of the California Gold Elite club team. The 7U squad will play in the Golden Gate League, opening play Sept. 9, featuring Saturday doubleheaders with competition such as the Esface, the Bulldogs of Atherton, and Coastside Elite of Half Moon Bay.
“If you coach you coach,” Reynoso said. “You love coaching.”
Developing the remarkable path of Timmy Yee
Reynoso has a track record of success, especially at Cañada, where his Colts were a regular postseason contender, including an appearance in the California Community College Athletic Association final four in 2014-15.
Since taking over at Foothill, Reynoso’s rebuild has been met with his first season being cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, and the 2021-22 season seeing the Owls scuffle through a 7-21 overall record. Last season, the team saw an upturn, finishing tied for third place in the Coast Conference North while recording a 15-14 overall record.
Yee was a role player as a sophomore with the Owls, starting 13 of the team’s 29 games, while averaging 15.7 minutes per game on the season.
“He was pretty much the glue for our team; floor general … always brought the positive,” Reynoso said. “We definitely didn’t look as smooth or organized when he was off the floor.”
Averaging 3.4 points per game didn’t exactly scream next-level player, but his work ethic did.
“He literally changed his life, changed his diet, slimmed down … and it’s really just changed his whole lifestyle,” Reynoso said.
Reynoso found a fit at a four-year school for one of his favorite players. It took a program that has seen its ups and downs in recent years to see the best in Yee. Bethesda University certainly fits the bill, after having the men’s basketball season cancelled with three games to go in 2021-22 due to disciplinary reasons, leading to a new head coach being named in Julio Lopez, who was promoted from assistant coach.
Lopez first saw Yee during workouts at a neighboring school. Yee was shooting around at Stanton University, and Lopez quickly went into recruiting mode.
“I liked the way he played, I liked what I saw,” Lopez said. “He’s a very smart player.”
Despite Bethesda’s small-school status, the team has big ambitions. The Flames have scheduled official games against five NCAA Division I teams this year, and will tour through University of San Francisco, Sacramento State, San Jose State, Cal State Northridge and UC Riverside.
Yee was all smiles Friday as he reported to the Bethesda campus in Anaheim. Classes start Monday. And while he looks to continue to overachieve on the basketball court — with a program that already has 12 incoming transfers, with more on the way, according to Lopez — he is intent on abiding by the same virtues that saw him navigate Foothill like a champ.
“I know I’m small, but I put up a fight against them,” Yee said.
