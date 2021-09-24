If Nick Garcia has his way, he won’t throw another pitch in 2021.
The Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand is on deck to start Game 4 of the Low-A Southeast League championship series for the Bradenton Marauders, if necessary. The Marauders have won the first two games of the series, which means they can wrap up the championship Friday night with a Game 3 win, having taken down New York Yankees affiliate Tampa in each of the first two games in the best-of-five series.
Now, Low-A Bradenton and its talent-rich pitching staff is thinking one thing — sweep.
“We’re trying to win in three and get it over with,” Garcia said. “So, we’ll see how it goes.”
Garcia has already seen action in the championship series, entering in relief Wednesday night in the seventh inning of Bradenton’s 6-1 victory in Game 2. The former Serra standout was untouchable through two innings of work, allowing no hits and just one walk while striking out five.
Playing for a championship is familiar territory for Garcia. While this season marks his first professional postseason, he reached the postseason in each of his two high school varsity seasons at Serra, and again in both full seasons he played with the NCAA Division III program at Chapman University.
Garcia also has a knack for finding the spotlight on the championship stage.
As a senior at Serra in 2017, Garcia made the final out of the Central Coast Section Open division championship game, a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Valley Christian. Two years later, he vindicated himself at Chapman, notching a save in the championship semifinals en route to the Panthers capturing the Division III national championship.
“I’d like to say that I have a tendency to be on winning teams and helped contribute to those teams,” Garcia said. “So, it’s always good to see success on your behalf and with a group of guys.”
The pitching staff at Bradenton is a special group, indeed. Tuesday’s Game 1 winning pitcher Adrian Florencio and Game 2 winning pitcher Luis Ortiz will finish the year one-two as the Southeast League strikeout leaders this season. The Marauders have four pitchers in the league’s top 10 in strikeouts.
“It’s been a solid year,” Garcia said. “It’s a very talented group of players and we’ve won a lot of games this year. It’s always enjoyable to do that.”
Garcia’s numbers might be modest in comparison. But they are still noteworthy. Since making his professional debut in May as a reliever, the right-hander has carved out a spot in the Bradenton starting rotation. Since making his first pro start June 18, he has been a member of the rotation ever since and has posted a 5-4 record with a 4.22 ERA this season, striking out 82 through 74 2/3 innings of work.
“The first start there was a lot of excitement,” Garcia said. “Just to get back doing that again, it was really exciting, and it was just more getting back to doing things I had never experienced.”
With a four-pitch repertoire and a fastball that sits low- to mid-90s, Garcia possesses the arsenal to excel as a starter. But it took him some years to get the opportunity. As a two-way player in two varsity seasons at Serra, he worked exclusively as a reliever. Then, after converting from a position player as a freshman at Chapman, he worked in 30 games as a sophomore, all in relief.
That changed in his junior year at Chapman, however. Before the 2020 season was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, Garcia put himself on the map as a starter. He made five appearances that season, all as a starting pitcher, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.00 ERA and ultimately got drafted as a third-round pick of the Pirates.
“I think the plan all along was to get back into starting,” Garcia said, “but you just want to make sure you’re taking the right steps.”
As a senior at Serra, Garcia was surrounded by pitchers taking the right steps. Three junior hurlers from that staff are currently pitching in the NCAA Division I ranks — Zach Button at Cal Poly; Nick Lopez at Stanford; and Mitchell Scott at Cal — along with a junior catcher in Cameron Barstad, a Division I recruit who opted instead to go pro after being drafted in the sixth round by the Miami Marlins in 2018.
While Garcia didn’t get the Division I looks at Serra — he was known more for his left-handed hitting power bat then, only pitching 12 1/3 innings as a senior — he remained unfazed.
“Whether it came with the notoriety or not, that never mattered to me,” Garcia said. “I just wanted to play the game. … What drives me is I like to compete, I like to win, I like to go out there and find new ways to win.
“Hopefully,” he said, “I‘ll be playing this game for a long time.”
