The Peninsula has lost another soccer titan with the news that Ed Huber, Sequoia’s longtime boys’ soccer coach and athletic director, has died.
Longtime Woodside girls’ soccer coach Jose Navarette died in early March.
I had an audible “Oh no!” moment Saturday when I received a text telling me the news from Melissa Schmidt, current Sequoia athletic director and girls’ soccer coach. I had just seen Huber at the Feb. 25 Central Coast Section girls’ Division I championship game and spent some time chatting with him. He was there at the behest of Schmidt, as he was one of Schmidt’s mentors. That he was there to witness the Ravens win their first-ever girls’ soccer title made it all the more special for Schmidt.
Prior to the game, Schmidt told me Huber was there. I looked over at a bench set off away from the teams and there he was. A little bit grayer but still looking like the guy who was, essentially, “Mr. Sequoia.”
I went over and chatted with Huber for 15, 20 minutes before the game. In retrospect, I should have taken some notes, but I wanted to keep it a friendly chat and not make it an interview. He went through the various ailments affecting him, but he walked around without any aid and seemed the same ol’ Ed.
Soccer had been Huber’s life. After wrapping up his college playing career at San Francisco State, Huber played in the San Francisco semi-pro league for years. During his high school coaching career, he won CCS titles at two different schools — in the same high school district. He first led Woodside to its first-ever CCS title in 1980, beating Independence-San Jose, 4-1 to complete a 17-2-2 season.
Moving on to Sequoia, Huber led the now-Ravens to a co-CCS championship with Los Gatos in 1995, following a 1-1 draw. That squad went 15-2-1.
Huber stepped down as coach following the 2003-04 season to focus on his AD duties. But he came back to the sidelines to coach the Sequoia girls’ team for the 2005-06 season. He stepped down from both coaching and administration in the spring of 2006 following a throat cancer diagnosis.
But Huber was back on the sidelines that winter after the previous boys’ coach was fired a week before the season started.
This soon after seven weeks of radiation treatment.
“I couldn’t leave the boys without a coach,” Huber told the Daily Journal in December 2006.
Huber hired Schmidt prior to the 2007-08 season and she has steadily raised the program to an elite level, culminating with the CCS title.
Knowing what Huber meant to Schmidt, I made it a point to make sure I got some pictures of the two celebrating the school’s title and I emailed them to Schmidt.
“Hell of a last memory with him, for sure,” Schmidt texted me. “Those photos you got were already so special. Didn’t know that would be the last time I’d see him.”
***
Two former San Mateo County football players heard their names called during the recently complete NFL Draft, and third signed a free-agent contract Saturday.
Mekhi Blackmon, a 2017 Menlo-Atherton graduate, was drafted out of University of Southern California by the Minnesota Vikings at the end of the third round Friday as a defensive back. Blackmon — 6-foot, 175 pounds — played one varsity season for the Bears and was part of the 2016 team that advanced to the state championship game for the first time, falling 39-21 to Paraclete. Blackmon led the team in receiving yardage in 2016 with 620 yards on 23 catches. As a cornerback, he had 54 tackles and six interceptions.
He spent the 2017 season at College of San Mateo before transferring and playing four seasons at University of Colorado. He played this past season at USC as a graduate transfer.
Antonio Mafi, another 2017 graduate out of Serra, was drafted midway through the fifth round by the New England Patriots as an offensive lineman. Mafi spent 2018 to 2022 at UCLA, setting a school record with 56 appearances.
Jordan Mims, who starred on that 2016 state team at M-A, but went undrafted, signed a free-agent contract with the Buffalo Bills Saturday as a running back. Mims was an absolute beast at M-A. In three varsity seasons, Mims rushed for 4,080 yards, culminating his high school career with 2,388 yards and 29 touchdowns his senior year.
***
Cal Hi Sports, the source that has compiled California high school sports stats for more than 40 years, released its all-division boys’ basketball teams and a handful of San Mateo County players made the cut.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Sam Norris, the Daily Journal’s Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year, was named to the fourth team of the Open Division/Division I bracket — the one category that had the most players and teams.
Half Moon Bay’s Jaeden Hutchins and Burlingame’s Zaden Martin were named to the Division IV first team.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.