Sisters Jessica and Sianna Houghton had never played against one another in an official indoor volleyball match.
That changed in 2019 for the former Menlo School standouts when Jessica made her first start at Cal as the Golden Bears traveled to University of Washington in Pac-12 play. Now, over 16 months since that fateful evening, the two are renewing their sisterly rivalry this weekend with Sianna’s Washington Huskies traveling to Cal for the final series of the regular season.
Previous to meeting on the Pac-12 stage, the two sisters, being two grades apart, had only ever spent two years in the same volleyball arena. That was at Menlo School during the 2015 and ’16 seasons, the only time they ever played for the same team. Not that they didn’t play together plenty around the home front growing up, when the elder Jessica for years held the competitive advantage.
“Growing up, I remember we were always peppering in our front yard together,” Jessica said. “I remember when there was a time the athletic age gap was a little bit bigger for me. It took her a little while to catch up, and I was always like: ‘C’mon! Let’s go! Let’s pepper!’ But obviously she grew into that pretty fast.”
Younger sister Sianna now sees playing time for one of the elite teams in the NCAA, getting reps as a serving and defensive specialist. Washington entered play Thursday night ranked No. 7 in the nation, needing just one win to wrap up the Pac-12 Conference championship outright.
Elder sister Jessica took a much less conventional road to her starting libero role. After graduating Menlo, Jessica decided to step away from volleyball, instead choosing to attend Cal sheerly for academics. In the spring of her freshman year, however, she had a change of heart, and earned a place on the Bears’ roster as a walk-on.
“I was like holy crap, I haven’t played volleyball in like six months,” Jessica said, “and I’m expected to go out and try out for this Division I college team?”
Jessica has risen through the ranks of the Cal program. While the Golden Bears have struggled this season — they entered play Thursday with a 1-19 record — Jessica has gone from walk-on to co-team captain, an honor that was bestowed on her by head coach Sam Crosson following the 2019 season.
“Jess is one of the types of players who wants to be great, puts in work, has the discipline and puts in the time after practice,” Crosson said. “She has amazing discipline and is in it for all the right reasons.”
Rising through the ranks
The Houghton sisters were prime-time players at Menlo School, where they teamed in 2016 to lead the Lady Knights to the CIF Division IV State Volleyball Championships crown. Jessica was a senior, Sianna a sophomore. Yet the two were looking at vastly different futures.
One year later, Jessica was thriving academically at Cal. College volleyball wasn’t even on her radar. Then she was approached by former Cal head coach Jennifer Dorr, who told Jessica she should try out for the team.
“Which was totally awesome,” Jessica said. “And honestly, I wasn’t really expecting much out of it.”
Jessica took the tryout ever so seriously though. She started working out with her old volleyball coaches at The Foundry in Redwood City and relied on the dedication and expertise of former Menlo head coach Marco Paglialunga to help sharpen her game. She also practiced regularly with the Vision 17U team.
“Basically, I was super lucky,” Jessica said. “All of my previous coaches were all really awesome with inviting me into their gym and just letting me be in the gym again, which was super nice. I am just so thankful.”
In January 2019, Jessica underwent what she called “a pretty informal tryout,” spending two weeks playing with the Cal team during their open gyms. Then one day things got real when she was taken aside for a 1-on-1 with a Cal coach, who peppered her relentlessly to test her digging and passing skills.
“I was really nervous, to be honest, but I guess it had gone well,” Jessica said. “Obviously it worked out.”
Making most of the quarantine
Fortunately for Jessica, peppering volleyballs is a family tradition.
During the coronavirus quarantines starting last March, both Jessica and Sianna returned to live at their parents’ homes, alternating between their father Scott’s home in Scotts Valley, and their mother Kathryn Kelson’s home in Menlo Park.
“We had a period of time where we were all home during quarantine and COVID,” Jessica said. “So, it was a nice, unexpected, lots of family time we haven’t had in a long time, for sure.”
And the two renewed their sisterly rivalry of playing pepper, and even enlisted family members to take part in drills in the backyard and on the beach.
“It was hard because there were no nets up and none of the gyms were open,” Sianna said. “But we tried to keep our minds on volleyball as much as possible because we knew there was a big season coming up.”
On a personal level, there’s no shred of a sibling rivalry that exists between the two. Introduce a volleyball into the equation, that starts to change. But Jessica, who admitted they tend to get competitive quite quickly, said it’s all in good fun.
“I think it’s a ‘fun’ competitive because we both get pretty competitive pretty fast,” Jessica said.
Staying on schedule at Washington
While Jessica didn’t return to Cal until last December, the guidelines in Seattle were less stringent last fall, allowing for Washington to return to practice in September.
After a six-month layoff, the Huskies needed time to find their footing. And admittedly, they weren’t very sharp upon their return.
“Honestly, not super sharp,” Sianna said. “There was a lot of nerves and excitement at the same time, coming back, because there was a lot of unknowns … and we hadn’t had a practice since March. Even a couple days off volleyball is tough, so a couple months is even more tough. But we got back into it pretty quick.”
In high school, Sianna was the ultimate utility player, flourishing in every role Menlo needed her. Now, she is seeing limited action as a one-rotation serving specialist, playing in 15 of Washington’s 18 matches this season.
“Anything I can do to help the team is awesome,” Sianna said. “It’s been such a grind this season, just starting in the pandemic in September, and we’ve been going non-stop since. Practice every day, it’s been really, really tough, going through the pandemic and going through volleyball. But it’s been satisfying seeing our teammates grow, and just seeing everybody get better together and see our chemistry get better, and see the players, skill wise, get better. So, I think we’re all helping each other get through it.”
Fairytale ending
Jessica’s 2019 try-out at Cal had a fairytale ending, one that culminated in a rather elaborate unveiling of the news she had earned a spot on the team.
It was during a practice not unlike the one where she was relentlessly peppered by her coach. Only, this time, the entire team unloaded on her — volleyballs flying everywhere, Jessica trying to do what she does best, just reacting as best she could — until the dust settled and, suddenly, her coach was handing her an official Cal jersey.
“I’m on the court and I’m just running all over the place, the ball is getting hit at me everywhere,” Jessica said. “And then at the end of it, people start yelling and Jen, one of the coaches, is bringing out a jersey for me. It was really cute. It was super nice, very emotional for sure. There was a big team hug. It was a big moment where I was officially, officially on the team at that point.”
And while Jessica has two years of volleyball eligibility remaining, Saturday’s match against Sianna and Washington figures to be the final match of her career — maybe.
“Yes, that’s true,” Jessica said. “I technically have two years left. … but at the moment I’m thinking I’m not going to play. But who knows? That can change.”
