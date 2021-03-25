When people hear of students-athletes transferring from one school to another, many assume it’s for athletic reasons. A student-athlete wants to raise their profile for college scholarships, seeks more playing time, or wants to play for a winning team.
Michael Heller did not need any of those things. Heller, a standout water polo player, transferred from Menlo-Atherton to Sacred Heart Prep at the 2019-20 semester break — roughly a month removed from leading the Bears boys’ water polo team to the Central Coast Section Division I championship.
Now he would be playing for one of the top programs in the nation.
But the move had nothing to do with playing water polo.
“That was never the case,” Heller said. “I didn’t need [to transfer to a different school] for college. At the time, I had club for higher-level water polo.”
Heller, who will continue his playing career this fall at the U.S. Naval Academy, said the move had everything to do with his mental well-being. This past January, Heller’s father, Kevin, died from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease — a progressive neurodegenerative disease. When Kevin was first diagnosed in the summer of 2019, Heller and his family decided they wanted a smaller learning environment that could potentially offer more emotional and spiritual support. Heller went from a school with a student body of about 2,500-students, to Sacred Heart Prep, a campus that has a high school student population of roughly 600 students.
“We’re not Catholic, but we are Christian and felt we needed to be in a more intimate setting,” said Lesley Heller, Michael’s mother.
Michael Heller said he noticed, immediately, the differences between the two campuses, the biggest being the interaction among students.
“At Sacred Heart, you walk into class and everyone is there and everyone is interacting,” Heller said. “At Sacred Heart, everyone interacts with everyone.”
Dealing with the diagnosis
Kevin Heller was first diagnosed with ALS in July 2019. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Kevin Heller was an active athlete — a lifelong swimmer who later participated in triathlons and became an avid cyclist as well. After the diagnosis, ‘Team Give ’em Heller” began fundraising for ALS research. Kevin Heller’s conditioned worsened as Michael Heller was leading M-A to the CCS water polo title in November 2019. Months later, Kevin Heller was dependent on the help of family and nurses as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world in 2020.
But even in those worst of times, Michael Heller tried to find a silver lining.
“Throughout the whole time with ALS, we tried to find every single blessing possible,” Michael Heller said. “The pandemic was a small blessing. It brought my sister (Lauren) home from college. Just everyone being home to help out my dad was really beneficial. … It brought us all around him. … We got to have a lot of family time.”
Just to add to the bad times: a week after his father’s passing on Jan. 5, Michael Heller tested positive for COVID-19. While Heller said his symptoms were nothing more than a cold, it was just one more gut punch for him and his family.
Channeling emotions through polo
Heller had gone nearly a year without an organized water polo match. He played in a club tournament in February 2020 and the next time he hit the water for a match was in February 2021 as the Gators participated in a preseason tournament in Utah.
So when the Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team finally hit the pool March 1 for their first team practice, Heller came in with a new sense of determination.
“(My father’s passing) changed my mentality, but never the end goal. My idea was to always work hard this season. This was going to be my first year on an extremely dominant team,” Heller said. “Now, I’m not only playing for myself, I’m playing for my dad as well. … I always feel like he’s there, spiritually. Every stroke I take, or every breath while working out, he’s right there pushing with me.”
Michael Heller said his father was brought to tears when Navy water polo coach Luis Nicolao — an All-American swimmer at Bellarmine — read Michael’s Letter of Assurance (acceptance letter) during a Zoom call with the entire Heller family.
“My family had always said, ‘What about West Point for college?’ before water polo was the main thing. It didn’t seem like a thing I wanted to do,” Michael Heller said. “But then I did the Navy water polo camp (the summer of 2018), met some of the guys. I got to check out the campus and see what the student life was like and I said, ‘Maybe this might be a good idea.’
“As soon as college recruiting kicked in, I had Air Force and Navy at the top of the list (Army does not have a water polo program). I saw how much [graduating West Point] benefited my dad and the connections he made that brought to him and our family. … I love this country and I owe it to serve. I feel I also owe it to my dad. I just really like the idea of serving.”
Continuing the fight
Meanwhile, the family continues its support of raising awareness and fundraising for ALS. In fact, the Heller family was part of a committee that helped bring a Lou Gehrig Day to Major League Baseball this season. Lesley Heller said connections and relationships with members of the San Francisco Giants ownership group, and Bay Area ball players Brandon Crawford and Stephen Piscotty, helped in establishing a day to honor the New York Yankees great, whose career was cut short by the disease that bears his name.
“The people who were on the committee were affected by ALS. We joined that pretty early on and never thought in our wildest dreams it would come together so quickly,” Lesley Heller said.
Lesley Heller said Lou Gehrig Day is June 2 and the family will be at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the occasion.
“Kevin was from New York. His family were big Yankees fans,” Lesley Heller said. Just to add to the symmetry: growing up, Kevin Heller’s youth swim club swam at Columbia University in New York City. Gehrig attended Columbia from 1921 to 1923.
Focus is now in the water
Now that he is back in the pool, Michael Heller has gone from being the main focus at M-A to a key cog in a well-oiled Sacred Heart Prep water polo machine. He believes he can do nothing but learn from his new environment, which will help him down the road.
“[Changing teams] was definitely a complete change of pace,” Heller said, who is moving from being a perimeter player to working in hole set. “At M-A, I was definitely going to be a captain. At Sacred Heart, I don’t have that captain role. I had to accept that I was stepping down from that with the idea being, if I couldn’t accept taking that step down, there is no way to further improve myself.”
With everything that has happened in Heller’s life over the last 20 months — good and bad — he is coming out on the other side a different person.
“I definitely find myself in a good place,” Heller said.
