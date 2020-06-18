Just when you thought we were heading toward a baseball-less summer, reports circulated Wednesday that Major League Baseball power brokers on both sides were finally willing to hammer out a deal of some kind to get a season played in 2020.
There are reports that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have agreed to a rough framework that includes a 60-game season, full pro-rated player salaries and an increase in playoff teams from 10 to 16.
Of course, there are still some money issues to hammer out, which could easily scuttle the whole thing, but it seems baseball is finally coming to the realization that it needs to have a season — if for no other reason to keep the game in the spotlight.
Baseball has an identity crisis. It still believes its game is America’s Pastime, but that moniker has definitely shifted off baseball and on to … football? Basketball? Some even suggest soccer has surpassed baseball in the American hierarchy, simply because soccer matches can easily be put into a two-hour window — the only major professional sport that can make that claim.
Meanwhile, it seems kids are playing the game in lesser numbers, many due to the financial barriers to entering the sport with the proliferation of tournament and travel clubs. Many young athletes have turned to other sports as a way to earn scholarship money for college.
And as far as becoming a pro baseball player? Ask Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray where he’d rather be: earning a $5-million signing bonus slogging his way through rookie ball with the Oakland A’s organization, or a guaranteed $23-million bonus and fully guaranteed four-year, $35-million deal from the Cardinals to play professional football?
It didn’t help baseball’s reputation when organizations announced they would cut off pay to minor league players in the wake of the pandemic, only for many to reverse course and now say they will pay their minor leaguers to the end of the season.
Baseball, in general, just assumes everyone will come back once games do resume. They’ve been back before, after the eight work stoppages that have plagued the sport over the decades. But we’ve seen the changing appetite of sports viewership and participation. What was once America’s Pastime has slowly eroded to a sport whose games are too long, have (unwritten) rules of which not everyone is aware, rewards cheaters with World Series titles and one that takes the joy and emotion out of playing a kids’ game. More and more fans, especially the younger ones who will eventually be charged with keeping interest alive, are moving to other activities. Kids nowadays have a million other things to do. You think they care professional baseball doesn’t play? They’ll forget about baseball as soon as they log in to their Call of Duty tournament or go to lacrosse practice or spend the summer in coding camps.
If the best way to advertise the game is to play it, MLB is certainly making it difficult for fans to stay in love with the sport.
It’s been funny, in a sad way, to suddenly see Colin Kaepernick a wanted man again by NFL teams. It was reported Wednesday that the Los Angeles Chargers have added Kaepernick’s name to the team’s official “workout list” — which is the first time I’ve heard of such a list. Essentially, it means the Chargers are willing to give Kaepernick a chance to try out for a training camp spot.
The Associated Press reported Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has not spoken with Kaepernick nor has a workout been scheduled. But he’s on the list.
Six months ago, Kaepernick was persona non grata when it came to playing in the NFL. As teams continued to sign back-up quarterbacks with dubious resumes, Kaepernick was still sitting on the sidelines, letting anyone who wanted to know that he was still available to play.
Six months ago, Kaepernick was still a player no team wanted to sign because he would be “a distraction.” Now, teams are lining up to see what Kaepernick has. No longer is the 49ers starting quarterback seen as a problem. Now, teams see him as a marketing ploy.
