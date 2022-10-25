There are certain teams associated with certain sports when it comes to high school athletics. We all know the Menlo-Atherton girls’ tennis team is going to vie for a division title, or that the Sacred Heart Prep polo program, both boys’ and girls’ teams, will be the cream of the crop.
So that makes it refreshing when teams that aren’t associated with the top of the standings finally have some success.
The Sequoia boys’ cross country team has emerged as a contender this season, leading the PAL heading into third all-league meet of the season Wednesday. The Hillsdale boys’ water polo team, which has limited success in the few times its played in the Bay Division, won a share of its first-ever Bay Division championship. Then there is the Capuchino girls’ tennis team, which won only one Ocean Division match in 2021 and regularly forfeited several matches every time out, finishing 11-2 with a runner-up finish in the Ocean in 2022.
Football has been no exception this season. As we enter the final two weeks of the regular season, Some longtime, downtrodden teams have seen a renaissance this season, others have continued on an upward trend, and others have been downright dominant.
Woodside, El Camino and South City are all enjoying a tremendous amount of success this season for the first time in years. After Friday’s hard-fought 28-14 win over Lynbrook, the Wildcats have won six straight and are a win over Saratoga Friday night from clinching the Lake Division championship and their first Central Coast Section bid since 2008.
The rebounds of the South San Francisco schools has been equally impressive. I thought Frank Moro would turn the South City program around, eventually. I didn’t think it would in Year 1 of Moro 2.0. Friday’s 22-14 win over Monta Vista was the Warriors’ third win in a row and gives them victories five of their last six to sit at 4-1 in Lake play and 5-3 overall.
El Camino head coach Rustin Mayorga said at the beginning of the season he was installing a more spread-style offense this year, which, to be honest, led to an eye roll from me.
But the Colts have certainly lived up to Mayorga’s expectations. They blasted Mills last week, 34-7 to give them five wins in their last six games to also be 4-1 in the Lake Division and 5-3 overall.
Moving up a division, San Mateo and Sequoia are continuing to build off their 1-2 finish in the 2021 Lake Division by leading their respective divisions in 2022. San Mateo wrapped up at least a share of the PAL Ocean Division title with its 26-14 win over Terra Nova and Capuchino’s 27-6 loss to Hillsdale. A win over Cap Friday night would give the Bearcats the outright division. Regardless, they are guaranteed to be one of two teams from the Ocean to earn automatic CCS berths.
Sequoia, at 8-0, is one of three teams in the CCS that is still undefeated — including Serra and St. Francis-Watsonville — following a 54-22 throttling of Santa Clara. The Ravens scored on the ground, through the air, on a pick-6 and a kickoff return for a score against the Bruins.
Sequoia has a chance to clinch the PAL’s El Camino Division title this weekend, but the Ravens will have their hands full when they host a King’s Academy team this Friday that is also 4-0 in division play. Both have already qualified for the CCS playoffs, however, as the top two finishers from the division.
The PAL’s Bay Division has become one of the toughest in the CCS and the division champion could be determined when 3-0 Sacred Heart Prep hosts 3-1 Menlo-Atherton at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A Gators win would be the cleanest decision, because they would win an outright title. A Bears win, however, would throw a wrench into the works and make the SHP-Menlo rivalry game in two weeks the division decider.
But the Bay Division is also one of those “any given weekend” types of divisions in the CCS and was never more evident than Burlingame’s 29-27 win over Half Moon Bay, weeks after the Panthers stunned Aragon for a last-second win.
And then we get to the big dog that is the Serra program, which sits at 8-0. The Padres are making it look easy as they tore through another WCAL opponent last weekend, beating Valley Christian 36-7.
Anyone who has followed the WCAL knows that what the Padres are doing doesn’t happen all that often in what is arguably the top league in Northern California. Serra has never finished the regular season with an undefeated record, needing wins over St. Ignatius and Sacred Heart Cathedral over the final two weeks to accomplish that feat.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
