FRIDAY
Menlo-Atherton (4-0 PAL Bay, 6-3 overall) at King's Academy (2-2, 7-2), 7 p.m.
The Bears recorded a 2-0 forfeit win over Aragon last week. … The Knights were crushed by Terra Nova, 35-16. … This is the first meeting between these teams since M-A posted a 56-21 win in 2011. … The Bears have won five in a row, including a 42-0 win over Burlingame two weeks ago. … M-A’s forfeit win over Aragon, coupled with Sacred Heart Prep gave the Bears the outright Bay Division title for the second year in a row. … Bears’ sophomore QB Matt MacLeod is having a strong start to his varsity career. He has thrown for more than 1,300 yards with 14 TDs and just two picks. … Since entering Bay Division play, M-A is averaging 38 points per game in three games played on the field. … King’s Academy has dropped two in a row after opening the season with seven straight wins. … The Knights have averaged 12.5 points scored the last two games. … King’s racked up 428 yards of offense last week, but QB Antonio Gonzalez was intercepted five times.
Woodside (2-2 PAL Lake, 2-7 overall) at Jefferson (3-1, 6-3), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats whipped South City last week, 54-0. … The Grizzlies got over Capuchino, 20-6. … Woodside beat Jefferson 53-33 in 2018. … These two teams abandoned their respective rivalry games against M-A and King’s Academy. Woodside and M-A decided at the end of last season to cancel their annual rivalry game, one that dates to 1959. … With a win, the Wildcats can finish with a winning division record for the first time since 2013. … Woodside QB Brody Crowley completed just 3 of 4 passes for 45 yards against South City – but two of his completions went for TDs, including a 29-yard strike to Andrew Single. … The Wildcats rushed for a season high 277 yards, led by Josh Peterson, who finished with 97 yards and a score on just six carries. … Jefferson has won three in a row since opening Lake Division play with a loss to division champ Mills. … The Grizzlies defense has allowed a total of 20 points over their last three games.
SATURDAY
Serra (5-0 WCAL, 9-0 overall) at St. Ignatius (5-1, 7-2), 1 p.m.
The Padres picked up their biggest win of the season last week, shutting out Valley Christian, 10-0. … The Wildcats powered past Mitty, 21-7. … Serra beat S.I. 50-14 last season. … Serra’s win over Valley Christian gave the Padres at least a share of the WCAL title. A win over the Wildcats will give the Padres the outright championship for the second time in three years. … The Padres defense put on a show against Valley, handing the Warriors their first shutout since 2014 and first in WCAL play since 2009. The Padres held VC to 118 yards of offense, came up with four sacks and picked off two passes. … Making his first varsity start, Serra sophomore QB Dom Lampkin finished with 160 yards of offense – rushing for 94 while also completing 9 of 13 passes for 66 more yards. … S.I. has won four straight since losing 17-7 to Valley. … The Wildcats are averaging just under 28 points per game in league play, while allowing less than 12.
Chabot (1-1 Bay 6, 4-3 overall) at College of San Mateo (3-0, 8-0), 1 p.m.
The Gladiators fell to San Francisco 40-7 last week. … The Bulldogs got past Diablo Valley, 28-7. … CSM posted a 31-17 win over Chabot in 2018. … Chabot’s game against Santa Rosa two weeks ago was postponed because of the wildfires. … The Gladiators are averaging 24 points per game offensively, but are allowing 25 on defense. … After averaging 36 points per game in five non-conference game, the CSM offense is scoring an average of 27 in Bay 6 play. … The CSM defense, on the other hand, has stayed on point. The Bulldogs have not allowed more than 14 points in any game. The Bulldogs held an opponent to single-digit scoring for the fourth time this season last week. … This is the final home game of the regular season for the Bulldogs.
