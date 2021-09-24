FRIDAY
Sacred Heart Prep (1-2) at Hillsdale (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Gators were knocked off by Mountain View last week, 24-21. … The Knights subdued Sequoia, 34-14. … SHP hammered Hillsdale 42-6 in 2019. … SHP surrendered 561 yards of offense to Mountain View, including 311 yards on the ground. … Gators WR Luke Renert had his second 100-yard receiving game, catching three passes for 100 yards and a score. He opened the season with a 134-yard effort and a TD. … Hillsdale QB Liam Smith was nearly perfect against Sequoia. He completed 10-of-11 passes for 123 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 45 yards and scored two times on the ground. … Tyler Douglass caught three passes for the Knights — two went for scores.
Lowell (2-1) at Half Moon Bay (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Lowell Cardinals clipped Monta Vista-Cupertino last week, 53-14. … The Cougars were crushed by Los Gatos, 49-17. … Lowell went 5-5-1 in 2019. … The Cardinals are led by RB Adrian Navarro, who is averaging 156 yards rushing and has scored a team-leading five TDs. … Lowell QB Reese Miller is completing nearly 62% of his passes and averages 125 yards passing per game. He is susceptible to the interception, however, having thrown four picks against five TD passes. … HMB rushed for 227 yards against Los Gatos, but passed for only 35. … The Cougars, despite looking for their first win, still can hit the home run. PJ Modena rumbled 27 yards for a score, while QB Will Moffitt scored on a 43-yard scamper.
King’s Academy (1-2) at Moreau Catholic-Hayward (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Knights are coming off a bye. They slipped past Homestead 20-19 Sept. 9. … The Mariners also had a bye last week. They were sunk 37-14 by San Marin two weeks ago. … The 20 points scored by TKA last week was a season high. The Knights were shut out in their season opener and scored 12 in a Week 2 loss. … As a team, the Knights have rushed for 500 yards on the season, averaging 167 yards per game on the ground. Their passing attack? A total of 98 yards through three games. … Through three games, Moreau has been outscored 109-42. … The Mariners average less than 300 yards of offense per game. … Dean-Taylor Chapman leads Moreau on the ground, averaging 92 yards per game. WR Malachi Salazar-Alexander has eight catches for 203 yards.
Balboa (0-3) at El Camino (0-4), 7 p.m.
The Balboa Buccaneers were blasted by Arcata last week, 58-26. … The Colts fell to Lincoln-SF, 24-20. … Balboa averages 13 points per game on offense, while allowing 51 on defense. … The 26 point the Buccaneers scored was a season high. … El Camino also scored a season high last week. … The Colts have scored a total of 30 points through four games.
Serra (2-0) at Mitty (1-2), 1 p.m.
The Padres are coming off a bye. They pounded Half Moon Bay 47-7 two weeks ago. … The Monarchs were dethroned by Sac-Joaquin state power Oakdale 56-13 two weeks ago. … Serra held off Mitty 35-29 in 2019. … Serra leads the WCAL in average points scored, 44, while allowing the fewest points so far during non-league play, 10.5. … The Padres have scored 40 or more points in both their games so far this season. … Mitty averages 232 yards of offense per game. … Nearly all of the Monarchs’ key players are juniors, including their starting QB Will Towers, leading RB Justice Toavalu and leading receiver Danny Scudero.
College of San Mateo (3-0) at Fresno (3-0), 5 p.m.
The Bulldogs held off Butte last week, 21-14. … The Fresno Rams got past American River, 28-12. … CSM won a regular-season defensive battle over Fresno in 2019, 17-3 and topped the Rams again in the Nor Cal semifinals, 21-0. … CSM fell to No. 3 in the state in JC Athletic Bureau rankings, Fresno is ranked No. 6 in the state. … The Bulldogs have one of their most balanced offenses in the state. They average 170 yards passing and 177 yards rushing per game. … CSM’s sophomore QB Luke Bottari has thrown seven TDs against one interception this season. … CSM LB Damari Blanks has been a revelation. A converted RB, Blanks leads the Bulldogs with eight tackles a game, with three sacks and six tackles-for-loss. … The Rams’ defense has allowed a total of 28 points through three games this season, while scoring an average of 31 points per game.
