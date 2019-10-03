They say sports goes in cycles and that is especially true at the high school level. A team can have a great class that grows together and helps lead a program to heights never before seen — think the Half Moon Bay football team from a few years ago.
But an “up” cycle has to have a “down” cycle and we are seeing that this season, especially in Peninsula Athletic League football, which this year is shaping up to be an example of the haves and the have-nots.
Last weekend was pretty abysmal if you were looking for competitive games: Carlmont and King’s Academy won with one-sided shutouts — the Scots beat South City 65-0 and the Knights torched Fremont-Oakland 48-0. Menlo-Atherton was on the other side of a blowout, getting smacked by Folsom, 49-0. Woodside, technically, only lost 2-0 to Burlingame because that’s the official scored of a forfeit. Add in Serra’s 41-0 whitewashing of Riordan and that’s five shutout games last weekend.
Then there was Jefferson’s 29-8 pasting of Oakland Tech and El Camino being dominated 48-8 by Lincoln-SF and it was a pretty boring weekend of football.
Even traditional powers like Aragon and Burlingame have had their struggles this season. The Panthers seem to have righted the ship, evening their record at 2-2 after the forfeit win over Woodside. The Dons, plagued by poor tackling in a 28-14 loss to Capuchino, are a combined 3-12 since 2018.
But even that isn’t as bad as what we’re seeing, in the Lake Division especially. There is an old saying in sports that the only thing worse than being bad is being boring and right now, there are a trio of teams in the Lake guilty of both. El Camino, South City and Woodside are a combined 0-14 on the season. What’s worse is, they’re not even competitive at this point. Some of Woodside’s issues can be traced to a plethora of injuries, while El Camino showed signs of offensive life a few weeks ago which have since tailed off.
But South City is, I’m sorry to say, a disaster. The Warriors have scored 13 points all season and they had only 17 players dressed for the Carlmont game last weekend. South City is not far away from a forfeit itself and one has to wonder what happened to a program that used to be one of the best in the county?
Despite what the National Federation of State High School Associations would tell you, football participation numbers are on the decline, on the Peninsula especially, and they have been for years. Add to that changing demographics of schools in which more and more student-athletes are choosing other activities than football and it results in what we saw last weekend.
The good news is, there are definitely some interesting developments, starting with the likes of Mills and San Mateo, which are a combined 8-1. The Bearcats have relied on a stout defense to pull out to a 4-0 start with a major test against an impressive and undefeated Half Moon Bay squad Friday.
The Vikings, which at 3-1 have the best record in the Lake Division, are a last-second loss to Hillsdale from also being unbeaten on the season. They showed last week their effort against the Knights was no fluke as they beat Sequoia 33-20.
And while non-league games have no bearing on league championships, the Bay Division’s two private schools — King’s Academy and Sacred Heart Prep, which are a combined 7-1 — are, until further notice, the teams to beat. The Knights look like Sacred Heart Prep South with former Gators’ head man Pete Lavorato running things in Sunnyvale. His replacement at SHP, Mark Grieb, is proving to be a worthy successor as other than a head-scratching 40-0 loss to Half Moon Bay, the Gators have laid the wood to their other three opponents.
Will M-A’s brutal non-league schedule hurt or help the Bears?
Keep reading.
***
Both the Serra and Menlo-Atherton football teams have been to the peak of the football mountain having won a state title — the Padres in 2017 and the Bears last season.
And while the Padres look poised to make another run to a state bowl game, the same can’t be said of M-A as the two teams are going in decidedly opposite directions at this point of the season.
While both teams have run through a gauntlet of non-league games, it is the Padres who look none the worse for wear. They have put together statement performances against some of the best programs in Northern California.
M-A embarked on a similar path this season, with not nearly the same results. After opening the season with a 51-14 beatdown of Bellarmine, the Bears have had their hats handed to them in three straight games. During that time, M-A has not scored more than 20 points and hasn’t given up fewer than 38. Last week may have been the team’s nadir, a 49-0 hammering at the hands of state power Folsom.
Now that the teams have entered league play, the prospects for M-A certainly change. Serra will still be severely tested as it goes through West Catholic Athletic League play, but M-A? Despite a 1-3 record, the Bears are still a heavy favorite to win the PAL Bay Division title. Once the Bears get into the playoffs, they are still a contender for a Central Coast Section title and with that, a possible berth into a Northern California championship game.
The Bears’ non-league schedule and results may look brutal now, but it can only help them going forward now.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
