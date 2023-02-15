Paola Lancellotti was surprised to see flag football was going to become a sanctioned high school sport in California.
Not that the sport was being offered, but the fact that flag football is coming back.
“When I saw all these articles about girls’ flag football, I thought, ‘I used to play flag football,’” said Paola Lancellotti, a 1983 Mills graduate. “I was surprised no one mentioned it’s coming back. It’s not new.”
Lancellotti pulled out her high school yearbooks and scrapbooks and there it was in black and white, literally: pictures in the yearbook of the flag football team, pictures of both the varsity and junior varsity squads, along with action shots. She even has a newspaper clipping of a 12-0 win over Aragon, in which she wrote in ballpoint pen at the bottom: “Made an interception.”
Flag football was offered by schools in the San Mateo Union High School District for four seasons — 1979-80 through the 1982-83. Games were played in the afternoon during the winter season and, looking at the team roster for the 1980-81 season, the sport was very popular at Mills.
Lancellotti saved the roster from her sophomore year, the only season she played flag football. That year’s roster featured 19 players on the varsity team and 28 on the JV squad.
For Lancellotti, flag football helped fill a gap in her high school athletic career. A four-year MVP for the Mills’ field hockey team, she also was part of the swim team in the spring. When she saw flag football was offered in the winter, she decided to give it a try.
This was before girls’ soccer was offered by the SMUHSD and girls’ winter sports options were limited to basketball.
“[Playing football] wasn’t anything weird. These were all my friends. These were the girls I used to play with,” Lancellotti said.
For Sue Collins, football was her sport. A three-year player who was the varsity starting quarterback her sophomore and junior years, she already had several years of football training under her belt.
“It was a fourth-grade sport at all the elementary schools,” said Collins, a 1984 Mills grad. “We were into it.”
Collins grew up with four older brothers who all played football in high school. Tom Collins was the one who worked with her the most and she was more than ready to hit the field when she got to high school.
“He had me out there for hours throwing it,” said Collins of her brother, who was quite an accomplished athlete. She also played field hockey for a year, raced bikes for Talbot’s Cyclery in San Mateo and, in the spring, she participated in track.
But she loved football.
“It was the sport for me,” Collins said. “If I could have gone to college for it, I would have.
“There was something about it (the sport).”
Therein lies the real motivation behind playing football for Collins and Lancellotti. It was an opportunity, which there weren’t a lot of for female athletes 40 years ago.
“I felt empowered (playing football),” Collins said.
Christina Ardemis, who was Tina Kazanjian during her time at Mills, played halfback, fullback and maybe tight end, according to her recollection. Ardemis explained in a text message what it meant for her to play what is traditionally a male sport.
“I think the best part is being allowed to play a sport that’s traditionally for the male population and feeling so empowered by my speed, my agility,” Ardemis said. “I loved knowing I was so powerful and strong. (It was) a great exercise in learning how to be a team player.”
These games were not some watered-down version of the game, either. The Mills flag team was coached by the Vikings’ varsity football coach, Jim Cox, who simply brought his playbook to the flag game.
Lancellotti kept the mimeographed playbook in her scrapbook, which featured several pages of different running plays. Not surprisingly, there was only one page of pass plays.
Lancellotti’s son, Marco Rice, is a senior at Burlingame, where he played football. As his mom pulled out her yearbooks and scrapbooks, Rice got a chance to look at his mom’s playbook.
“It’s no joke — this toss, this blast,” Rice said as he studied the plays on a recent afternoon. “It’s kind of like our offense (at Burlingame).”
While Collins was a seasoned football vet when she got to high school, it was a new sport to Lancellotti. She watched the San Francisco 49ers growing up, but wasn’t aware of the positions or how they lined up. She doesn’t even remember what position she played.
“I was (on) defense, that was the only real memory,” Lancellotti said. “Maybe some girls knew their position. … But [the coaching staff] told us to stand here or there, or run there.
“I have such fond memories of high school sports. I don’t know if we won games or lost games. It was just fun being out there and being with teammates. When I look at these names … there were all the athletes of the school. You look at our pictures, we’re catching balls. People jumping and running. We took this seriously. I think that’s why I enjoyed it. We weren’t just goofing around. We were having real games.”
Which is why Lancellotti is excited to see the sport being offered and supported by the California Interscholastic Federation. While it remains to be seen which schools in San Mateo County will participate and how quickly a team can be put together, Lancellotti is happy to see more opportunities for female athletes.
“Winter sports is so limited,” Lancellotti said. “These girls who get cut from basketball and soccer, [flag football] gives them something else to do.”
