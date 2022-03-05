Despite state titles from the Serra and Menlo School girls’ basketball teams in the last decade, San Mateo County is not exactly known as a basketball hotbed.
It certainly doesn’t enter the conversation when talking about the best teams in the section or the Northern California region, but this season is proving to a lot of people that county players can hoop as five Peninsula teams will play in Nor Cal semifinal games Saturday night.
Sacred Heart Prep and Carlmont will represent the boys in Divisions I and IV, respectively, while the girls will be represented by Menlo (Division II), Mills (Division IV) and Crystal Springs Uplands School (Division V).
“In this area, there are a lot of good players and good coaches,” said Tony Martinelli, head coach for the SHP boys’ team. “And because of that, the quality of play has been really good.”
SHP (25-4) has been the cream of the crop on the Peninsula this season. The Gators went through West Bay Athletic League play undefeated and were one win away from becoming the first non-West Catholic Athletic League team to make the Central Coast Section Open Division championship game.
While they fell short of that, the Gators were deemed good enough to be given the top seed in the Division I Nor Cal bracket.
“I thought if we got placed correctly (in the Nor Cal playoffs), we’d get here again,” Martinelli said, alluding to the 2020 team that advanced to the Division II semifinals. “Doing it in Division I is certainly new territory for us … but it lets you know we can play at this level.”
The Gators will get their next test when they face 13th-seeded Clovis North (20-11) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Clovis North has knocked off No. 4 Miramonte-Moraga and No. 5 Folsom to get to this point.
Because it’s a Division I matchup, not much will be made of the fact that SHP-Clovis North features a private school with a student population of about 660 against a public school that boasts a student body that is five times as big.
But when the numbers are the other way around, suddenly it becomes a problem.
There has been ongoing discussions among high school basketball fans about the California Interscholastic Federation’s seedings and bracket placements this season as the seeding and selection committee tried to optimize competitive equity. So there were certainly be some eyebrows raised when Carlmont (18-8) got the seventh seed in the Division IV bracket after losing in the semifinals of the CCS tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Division I bracket.
The Scots, with a student body of around 3,000, will be on the road Saturday night at Liberty Ranch-Galt (28-5), which has about a third of the student population.
Carlmont coach Ron Ozorio won’t hear it, however.
“First off, we just play who’s in front of us,” Ozorio said. “Nobody talks about some of these small schools, especially the preps and academies. They could have 200 students, but they could have 10 scholarship athletes.
“It’s not so simple that it’s David versus Goliath because you never know what they’re packing.”
The Menlo girls (18-7) are certainly no strangers to punching above its weight class, becoming a fixture in the CCS Open Division for a couple years and they still have four players — Jazlin Chan, Reena Kagan, Shannon Li and Sharon Nejad — from the 2018-19 state championship team. Despite winning the Division IV CCS title, The third-seeded Knights will get a chance to advance to the Nor Cal Division II finals from the comfy confines of their own gym as their opponent, No. 10 Antelope (25-6), knocked off No. 2 McClatchy, 60-58.
Mills (15-12) and Crystal Springs (12-11), however, are in uncharted territory. Both the Vikings and the Gryphons were No. 8 seeds in their respective divisions and both knocked off the No. 1 seeds Thursday night — with Mills taking down University Prep in Redding and Crystal Springs knocking off Bear River-Grass Valley.
Both will be playing in the Nor Cal semifinals for the first time in school history.
“We talk about legacies and living up to prior team’s success and they have bought into the legacy,” Mills head coach Dave Matsu said of his team. “This senior class has set a new legacy. This is as far as a (Mills) team has gone.”
On top of knocking off the top seed, the Vikings will get to host Saturday’s 6 p.m. semifinal game as their opponent, Argonaut-Jackson (26-6), is on a Cinderella run of its own as the 12 seed has beaten No. 5 Lassen and No. 13 Harker School.
Like Mills, Crystal Springs has advanced farther than any other basketball team in school history. Tuesday, the Gryphons made history by winning their first-ever Nor Cal game.
“We were always aiming for it since … we won CCS last season,” Crystal Springs’ Riley Xu told the Daily Journal after Tuesday night’s win. “We definitely had Nor Cal in our minds.”
Unlike Mills, Crystal Springs will be on the road for its 6 p.m. semifinal game Saturday. The Gryphons won’t have to go too far, however — just across the Golden Gate Bridge to face off with fourth-seeded San Domenico-San Anselmo (21-11).
