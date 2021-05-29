SATURDAY
Boys
Division II
No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep (9-3) at No. 4 Evergreen Valley (8-4-2), 7 p.m.
SHP beat #2 San Benito (8-0-3) 8-1; #6 Monta Vista (7-3-2) 4-0
Evergreen Valley beat #5 Yerba Buena (8-2-2); #1 Branham (7-4-3) 2-0
Notes: Sacred Heart Prep is still in search of their first outright CCS championship since the Gators and CCS moved away from a fall season schedule beginning in 2009. The Gators shared the 2013 title with rival Menlo School and advanced to the championship game in 2015 and again last season, falling to Bellarmine 1-0. … Evergreen Valley will be playing in its first CCS championship game.
Division III
No. 3 San Mateo (8-6-1) at No. 1 Mt. Pleasant (7-5-2), 10 a.m.
San Mateo beat #6 Priory (6-4-1) 4-1; #2 Willow Glen (10-1-3) 1-0
Mt. Pleasant beat #8 Soledad (4-3-2) 4-1; #4 Monterey (5-1-3) 6-4 OT
Notes: San Mateo and Mt. Pleasant have similar CCS hardware. Both will be making their second finals game appearance. In their other title game, they both settled for co-championships — the Bearcats and Willow Glen battling to a scoreless tie in 2012 and Mt. Pleasant and Leland tying 2-2 in the 2015 final.
Girls
Division I
No. 2 Soquel (12-1-1) at No. 1 Menlo School (9-0-1), 11 a.m.
Soquel beat #6 NDB (6-3-1) 2-0; #7 SHP (8-4) 4-1
Menlo beat #8 Santa Cruz (8-2-2) 5-1; #4 Branham (7-3-4) 1-0
Notes: Menlo is looking to notch the eight CCS title in program history, appearing in its 12th finals appearance since 1977. The last championship was as recent as 2019. Menlo lost in the 2020 championship game. … Soquel is making its first-ever finals appearance.
Division II
No. 3 Sequoia (6-3-3) at No. 1 Lincoln (12-0-2), 4:30 p.m.
Sequoia beat #6 SHC 1-0; #7 M-A (3-4-5) 1-0
Lincoln beat #8 Harbor (4-5-3) 6-0; #4
Willow Glen 2-2 (3-1 PKs)
Notes: Sequoia and Lincoln are making their finals debut.
Division IV
No. 3 South City (9-4-1) at No. 1 Monterey (7-0), 11 a.m.
South City beat #6 CSUS (7-5) 2-0; #2 Luis Valdez (10-1-1) 6-0
Monterey #8 Gonzales (0-4) 4-0; #4 Soledad (6-3) 1-0
Notes: South City will get a second chance to win its first CCS title. The Warriors fell 2-0 to Santa Cruz in the 2020 Division II final. … Monterey is appearing in its first championship game.
