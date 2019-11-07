It’s funny what you stumble across surfing the internet. Just recently, I saw video of a Spanish basketball league game and guess who was raining in 3-pointers and putting defenders on roller skates? None other than 2014 Burlingame graduate Frankie Ferrari.
Obviously, I had to do some research into Ferrari’s time in Spain and so far, very good, all things considered. After having finished up his college career at University of San Francisco this past spring, Ferrari signed with Baxi Manresa of the Spanish Liga ACB in July — one of the top domestic leagues in Europe. And despite suffering through a broken hand in his very first professional outing, he is quickly proving he has the chops to play.
It took some digging, but you can see Ferrari doing what he’s done at every stop of his career — score. I found video from a Champions’ League game Wednesday, highlighted by Ferrari’s 19 points and seven assists. And as is his wont, he did it in a variety of ways. First, he crosses up a taller defender and drops in a finger-roll tear drop. Later, he buries a 3 from the elbow and follows that with a baseline drive and dish to the corner to a wide-open teammate for a 3 as his Baxi Manresa squad took down Turk Telecom, 80-75.
It was only his third appearance for his team since breaking his non-shooting left wrist in his pro debut. And what a debut it was. Ferrari, 23, erupted for 25 points, including 7 of 11 from 3, while also handing out 10 assists. After missing about six weeks, Ferrari made his return last Saturday in a Liga ACB game against Bilbao and went off for 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise. Ferrari was one of the best players to come out of the Peninsula in a generation and he is one of the best players in Burlingame history. He is among that next-generation of point guards, ones molded in the Bay Area by the emergence of Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors, who took a scoring-first mentality and fit it into the concept of being a point guard.
Ferrari is the entire package offensively. He creates off the dribble, gets to the basket, shoots the 3-pointer consistently, has great ball-handling skills, a knack for finding the open man and sees the court well.
On top of that, Ferrari has the swagger and fearlessness to be a successful professional basketball player. He doesn’t care if he’s only 6-1 (or 6-2, or 6-3, depending on what website you go with). He is supremely confident in his skill set — and he always has been. And even if you beat him one time, he is going to come right back at you. Like a good cornerback in football or a baseball closer, Ferrari has a short memory and a competitive drive that few can match. He has been a gym rat his entire life, winning CYO free-throw titles when he was eight, nine years old. He starred for the Hillsborough Little League All Stars before setting his sights on basketball in high school. He really was must-see during his time with Burlingame, because when he got hot, there weren’t many better or more exciting on the Peninsula.
His confidence helped him as he navigated a bumpy college career — one that saw him start at USF, bounce back to Cañada for a season and redshirting, before returning for two more highly successful season with the Dons.
While he’s proving he can play in Europe, does his skills translate to this side of the pond? Ferrari is not an unknown quantity in NBA circles, having spent time with the Utah Jazz Summer League team. He has spent years honing his game against some of the best competition from his time on the club circuit to college and several years playing in the San Francisco Pro-Am. Ferrari has played with and against Division I and veteran professional players for years. He’s certainly going to give it his best shot.
