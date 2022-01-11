A local guy comes home. Well, as close to home as he can get and still play basketball. Frankie Ferrari, a 2014 graduate of Burlingame, was added to the Santa Cruz Warriors roster over the weekend.
The Santa Cruz Warriors are the G-League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.
Ferrari, who starred at University of San Francisco before graduating in 2019, bounced around the European leagues for a couple of years, before announcing his retirement this past October. Ferrari, 26, had endured hand and foot injuries during his time on European circuit.
When he was healthy enough to play, Ferrari produced, averaging double-digit scoring and roughly six assists per game playing for teams in Spain and Germany.
Now, he is a phone call away from playing in the NBA. Ferrari was one of the best players to come out of the Peninsula in the last two decades.
Interestingly enough, now that Ferrari is with Santa Cruz, another Burlingame legend, Drew Shiller, will be calling Ferrari’s games as the Santa Cruz color analyst on team broadcasts. The relationship between the two goes back to Shiller’s playing days, when Ferrari’s dad, Paul, coached the Burlingame freshman team. Frankie Ferrari would be one of the first kids on the floor shooting baskets during a timeout or halftime during Burlingame games.
Ferrari was spectacular during his senior season at Burlingame, averaging 22 points, seven assists, nearly six rebounds and almost four steals per game and being named the Daily Journal’s Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
A new-age point guard with the ability to distribute as well as score, Ferrari made a name for himself over the years, playing in the San Francisco Pro-Am as well as playing for the Utah Jazz Summer League team in 2019.
At 6-1, the only concern about Ferrari was his height, which is hardly a death knell for a professional point guard. But Ferrari has paid his dues and it’s now paying off with a chance to play professionally in the United States and just a step away from the biggest and best basketball league in the world.
“I’m not really into (what people think about me),” Ferrari said back in 2014 during an interview for his Player of the Year award. “My main goal is winning. People who truly know me, know I’m easygoing off the court. I’m one of the most laid-back guys you’ll meet. On the court? Nobody’s my friend.”
Ferrari was also a heckuva Little League shortstop as well.
***
Let’s try this again. After a week of postponements, the Peninsula Athletic League, one of several around the state and country to delay the start of league basketball play, is slated to return to game action this week.
But depending in which high school district your favorite team plays will determine whether fans can actually watch.
If you’re a basketball fan of Aragon, Burlingame, Capuchino, Hillsdale, Mills and San Mateo, the schools that comprise the San Mateo Union High School District, you better have a good relationship with players at those schools as there will be a limit on spectators. PAL commissioner Terry Stogner said that SMUHSD has decided to allow only six fans per player and coach to watch games — while wearing masks, of course.
I guess the bright side is that is two more family fans allowed than the 2021 spring season, when only four family members were allowed. This time, it’s not just family. A player can designate any six people to watch.
Menlo School has adopted an even stricter spectator policy. Menlo suspended athletics and went to remote learning last week, but is returning to campus this week. Menlo basketball games, however, will have no spectators — for this week’s games, at least.
As of this writing, there are no spectator limits for schools in other districts, other than the Centers for Disease Control mandate that only 500 spectators are allowed in a gym without vaccine checks. But with a PAL athletic directors’ meeting Monday night, there could be changes coming down the line.
Or not.
While it’s not an ideal situation and sure, the players would love to play in front a packed house, it goes back to that familiar refrain: it’s better than nothing.
***
College of San Mateo had a couple more football players sign with four-year schools to continue their playing careers.
Demarii Blanks, a Carlmont graduate, who started his career as a running back before switching to linebacker and being named Bay 6 Defensive Player of the Year, tweeted Monday morning that he was committed to University of Hawaii.
He’ll join long snapper Scott Atkinson, a Burlingame graduate, who committed to the Warriors last week as a preferred walk-on.
Kicker Gabe Plascencia, a Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland product, announced he was transferring to Mississippi State, also as a preferred walk-on.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.