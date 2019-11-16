The last time Half Moon Bay headed to the postseason, Justin Ferdinand was the man with the plan as the coastside public high school’s athletic director.
Ferdinand faced quite a daunting task during that 2017 postseason, with the Cougars winning a CCS Open Division III championship and advancing all the way to the CIF Division 3-A State Championship Bowl game.
By all accounts, Ferdinand hit it out of the park in his duties of readying Half Moon Bay’s home field to host Sutter in a Dec. 9, 2017 Northern California championship game, then the following week pivoting to the road trip to the State Championship Bowl, booking busses, hotels and a practice field for the Cougars’ Oct. 16, 2017 title game in Chula Vista.
“We had some great years while I was at Half Moon Bay,” Ferdinand said, “and we won three CCS championships in a row, in 2017 we won the Nor Cal championship and went to the state finals. So, obviously there’s been a tremendous amount of growth in that program. But it’s been a tremendous program in the small school sector for a real long time.”
The 2017-18 school year was the last of Ferdinand’s six years serving as AD at Half Moon Bay. The following year, he took the AD position at Serra. Now in his second year at the San Mateo private school, Ferdinand is readying for Serra football to host the first postseason home game of his tenure there.
The Padres’ opponent in Saturday’s CCS Division I playoff opener? None other than Half Moon Bay.
Since Ferdinand, an East Bay native who relocated from Laguna Niguel in South California to take the AD position at Half Moon Bay in 2012, he and Cougars football head coach Keith Holden have forged quite a friendship. They each have two children — each of the older and younger kids are classmates in Half Moon Bay — and Holden has even coached with Ferdinand in Catholic Youth Organization basketball.
“Frankly, when he was here he was lights out as AD,” Holden said. “So, when you give so much to being AD, sometimes something has to give somewhere, and I think sometimes that was time in the classroom. … So, when he told me (he was leaving Half Moon Bay) I was bummed for us … but I knew it was a good deal for him.”
In 2017, the CCS abided by a different playoff structure, which took school size into account. Because of this, it was a practical impossibility for Half Moon Bay and Serra to ever meet on the postseason gridiron. This year, however, school size is no longer a factor, with the playoff order being selected strictly by power rankings.
And with each Serra and Half Moon Bay heading into the final week of the regular season as two of three undefeated teams in CCS — the Cougars finished off a 10-0 overall record, while the Padres went 9-1; the third, Branham-San Jose, also lost in Week 10 to fall to 9-1 — it became a distinct possibility the Padres and the Cougars could collide in the playoffs.
“As our seasons progressed, both ours and Half Moon Bay’s, I saw that as a distinct possibility,” Ferdinand said. “So, of course, I was a bit surprised, just with the way the system worked; and I know it’s a new system I understand that. For me personally, I was excited. For me personally, it’s just going to be a fun experience because I’m going to know people on both sides.”
Ferdinand, 42, still lives in Montara, and still takes the chance to root for Half Moon Bay football when he can. He said he attended two Cougars games this year.
“As a member of the coastside community, and Keith is a very close, personal friend of mine … I’m always going to cheer them on based on who their opponent is,” Ferdinand said.
Saturday, though, Ferdinand’s loyalties lie with the brotherhood, he said.
“I will definitely be wearing blues and yellow, standing on the sideline, rooting for the Padres,” Ferdinand said.
Half Moon Bay will have something of a different look for Saturday’s playoff opener. As the No. 8 seed in the eight-team Division I tournament, the Cougars — who have carried roster numbers in the low 20s throughout the regular season — will have approximately 40 players in uniform with a number of junior-varsity call-ups.
As for the Half Moon Bay squad that outscored opponents 423-94 this season, Holden said he doesn’t expect Saturday’s showdown at No. 1 Serra to be nearly as simple.
“Just that we’ve got our work cut out for us, that we’re just not going to show up and win,” Holden said. “We’re going to have to have a good week of preparation and just do things right.”
What doesn’t change, though, is Holden’s reverence for the job Ferdinand did in six years as AD at Half Moon Bay.
“When we did that Nor Cal run, basically it was his time to shine,” Holden said. “For me, it was just another football game. For him … it was his time to shine and he did. I didn’t have to do anything but football. … He did everything.”
