With all the goings on next door at Menlo School — concurrently hosting water polo and volleyball tournaments — Sacred Heart Prep (2-0) added to the exciting sports hub of Valparaiso Avenue with a 28-21 win Saturday over St. Ignatius-SF at Palatella Field.
St. Ignatius (1-1) took a 21-14 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when Teddye Buchanan completed a 2-yard scoring pass to Danny Ryan.
The Gators and running back Tevita Moimoi, however, would not be denied. Moimoi was a workhorse with 29 carries for 164 yards and two TDs. And after junior quarterback Teddy Purcell (12 of 15, 113 yards, one TD) hit J.P. Frimel with a 7-yard scoring pass to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter, Moimoi went to work on SHP’s final drive. The senior running back totaled gains of 13, 9, 33, 8, 2 and 2 yards, the last one a short scoring run with 1:16 remaining.
SHP sealed the win two plays later when Wilson Weisel intercepted a Buchanan pass with a minute to go.
