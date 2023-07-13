OK. Back to sports. I promise. In a column last month, I said I would be interested to see how the A’s moving to Las Vegas saga would play out.
It’s kind of getting good.
That piece ran the day after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed off on a nearly $400 million public financing project that would go toward building the A’s a new stadium in Las Vegas.
A’s fans, however, have not given up and they should be applauded for their doggedness. Later that same night, fans held what they called a “reverse boycott,” in which they showed up in droves, to the tune of nearly 28,000, to show the baseball world that the fans in Oakland weren’t the problem. That it was owner John Fisher who has gutted the team, raised prices while reducing services, while needing Baseballreference.com to know who was on the team.
Fans stopped coming to games because the team owner didn’t care.
One fan group raised enough money to print out around 7,000 “Sell” T-shirts, giving them away before the game like a team would a bobblehead.
In a total patronizing manner, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred basically said, “Ah. Isn’t that cute,” as he totally dismissed A’s fans and said if they had consistently showed up, the team wouldn’t be moving.
But A’s fans weren’t done and this time they were joined by baseball fans in general. On Sunday, MLB started its amateur draft. When Manfred came to the podium to announce draft selections, he was booed savagely — for many reasons.
They legitimately shut him down.
And A’s fans still weren’t finished with their protests. Tuesday night, they managed to bring their message to a national audience. One group made the trip to Seattle, site of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, and through social media and by handing out cheer cards before the game, got a large portion of the crowd chanting “Sell the team!” during the fifth inning of the game.
Prior to the game, Manfred lamented the fact that the city leaders of Oakland failed to even try to keep the A’s in town with a new ballpark.
But Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao had other plans, and she brought receipts — almost literally. The Athletic first reported that Thao had met secretly and privately with Manfred last weekend and she brought with her a trove of paperwork and documentation to prove to Manfred that the city had done a lot, actually, in trying to accommodate a billionaire’s cry for monetary help.
While all this has gone on, the front office of the A’s has charged ahead with the move, beginning the paperwork process required by MLB.
At this point, the goal is not to change Manfred’s mind about the A’s leaving Oakland. The goal has to be to convince at least eight owners that this is bad for baseball. The move requires approval from 75% of baseball owners. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last month that he was concerned about the lack of spending by some owners, those who gladly stand in line for their annual revenue-sharing check. This money comes out of the pockets of owners actually trying to put a quality product on the field.
And if there is anything rich people don’t like to do, it’s to give away money — especially to their competition. Are they convinced Fisher will spend once he gets to Vegas? His track record says no.
***
I’ve been watching my fair share of Wimbledon tennis the last couple weeks. The semifinals and finals will be going on over the next couple days and I’ve spent even more time watching.
Wednesday morning, American Christopher Eubanks missed out on his best chance to advance to his first Grand Slam semifinal when he let Daniil Medvedev off the hook after leading 2 sets to 1.
In addition to some brilliant tennis, I have been mesmerized by the ball boys and girls, who handle all the loose balls during a match — scooping up balls into the net, transferring balls from one end of the court to the other and providing balls to players as they prepare the serve.
While I’ve seen ball people(?) in action previously, enough to kind of know the mechanics of the job, I don’t think I’ve seen it done better than those handling the duties at Wimbledon.
These kids, they look to be teenagers, use military-style precision in all their movements and are constantly snapping to attention. When presenting the balls for the serving player, they swiftly thrust their arms into the air with a ball in each hand. When they have dispersed both balls, they will snap their arms down, perfectly straight and about a 45-degree angle from their body, presenting empty hands.
They then smartly pivot back into their neutral position, feet about shoulder-width apart and hands behind their backs.
When the point is over, they turn into bowlers, rifling balls underhand to the other end of the court, which run perfectly across the grass courts. And when they are in motion, it is at top speed — always.
What these kids do is tennis ballet and can sometimes be as riveting to watch as the actual action on the court.
