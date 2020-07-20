The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school athletics in the state and runs regional and state tournaments, announced Monday morning that all its fall and winter championship tournaments will be played in the spring.
In addition, the CIF has suspended the out-of-season competition rule, meaning athletes would be allowed to play school and club sports at the same time.
"The California Interscholastic Federation has determined, in collaboration with our 10 Sections, that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule," the CIF said in a statement posted to its website.
Sections within the CIF, including the Central Coast Section, will now meet to determine their postseason schedules. The Southern Section has already announced it will line up its playoff tournaments with the CIF schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.