Monday, the NCAA officially agreed to grant student-athletes involved in spring sports an extra year of eligibility after the spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
The California Community College Athletic Association was ahead of the curve on this action, as it unanimously granted an eligibility extension 10 days ago.
While simple in explanation — student-athletes whose season were canceled get that year of eligibility back — in practice it’s a little more complicated.
“There are a whole host of other issues that are surfacing,” said Andreas Wolf, College of San Mateo athletic director. “It’s a dynamic where it impacts both sides of the equation — on our level … and then at the NCAA level.… There are a host of questions we’re asking.”
For CSM softball head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg, four of six sophomores on this year’s roster are already signed, sealed and delivered to four-year schools, where, as Borg understands it, they will have three years of eligibility left. The other two, Quigley-Borg said, are simply waiting on making a decision on where they will continue their college careers.
“For them, they’re all done, academically, at CSM. They will be awarded (AA) degrees, so there’s no need to stay at CSM,” Quigley-Borg said.
But not all sophomores are in the same boat. Dino Nomicos, Skyline College baseball manager, said one of his sophomores is already committed to a four-year school, but a few other sophomores have already told him they want to return.
“Michael Altman (a 6-4, 225-pound right-handed pitcher out of Riordan) signed early with Oklahoma Baptist. They initially offered a two-year scholarship, they now have offered him three, so he’s taking it,” Nomicos said. “(The other sophomores) have already contacted me (about returning). … But they’re still being recruited, so if they get a good offer, they have to take it.”
Nomicos said there will be a form student-athletes will have to fill out, which will include a box that addresses the extra year of eligibility.
But it’s not cut and dry about moving on or returning. Some of the decisions are based on academics. If a student-athlete has already amassed enough credits to get the AA degree, there is no academic reason to remain at the community college level because in order to play in junior college, the athlete still have to carry a certain load of credits to stay eligible, knowing that those credits will not transfer to the four-year level.
“Everything on the academic [side] has not been answered (yet),” Nomicos said.
The sophomore class isn’t the only one affected either, because while freshmen will remain freshmen, eligibility-wise, it could affect the incoming freshmen class. Borg said she has already “pretty much nailed down” her recruiting class for the 2021 season, she did admit recruiting takes a hit for kids out of the area.
“The downside is not going to see those kids out of your area (play), or even bring them on campus to take a tour of the campus, watch a game,” Quigley-Borg said.
She did say the high profile of the CSM softball program certainly helps in recruiting.
“That definitely helps us,” Quigley-Borg said. “We’re very fortunate to be where we’re at (as a program). (Word of mouth) really helps us.”
But those incoming freshmen will have to go toe to toe with a roster full of other “freshmen” who also are granted an extra year of eligibility. Nomicos, however, doesn’t anticipate much of a problem in that area. This year’s Skyline roster featured 15 freshmen, six of whom were starters.
“We’re fortunate we’re not recruiting a lot of players. We had a lot of freshmen on the team (this season). We’re kind of OK we can take a (recruiting) hit with the kids coming back,” Nomicos said. “I don’t want to have a roster of 40 kids.”
He also believes that nearly a full season at the college level gives the returning players experience high school seniors wouldn’t have, even though they would, technically, all be freshmen.
“(The returners) are in the driver’s seat,” Nomicos said.
In fact, Nomicos believes the student-athletes who will be hurt the most from the extra year of college eligibility are high school seniors who are ready to take the next step. And it’s a trickle-down effect, more than anything. With the extra year of college eligibility, players at four-year schools may decide to come back for an extra year, which in turn means there will be less spots open for community college players looking to transfer, meaning there won’t be as many slots open on community college teams.
“I think (the extra year of eligibility) is going to hurt a lot of high school seniors, who might have an opportunity to get four-year scholarships,” Nomicos said. “(In addition) you have the (Major League Baseball) draft going (down) to five rounds. That’s going to affect scholarships. Kids won’t be drafted and won’t be leaving (college).”
Said Quigley-Borg: “The trickle-down effect is going to be interesting to watch.”
Wolf said the impact is not only for spring sport student-athletes, but athletic departments have already turned their attention to the fall sports season and what those teams, especially CSM football, plan to do.
“A lot of stuff is going on. We’re starved for sports right now, but we have this stuff to think about (for the upcoming school year),” Wolf said. “Once we get the green light, we have to be ready to sprint out of the gate.
“We have to look at all these (different) scenarios, at least think about (them), and how best to respond if we have to pivot to Plan G.”
