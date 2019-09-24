Former Terra Nova standout Anthony Gordon has garnered a lot of attention for his work as the starting quarterback at Washington State — and rightly so. He lit up UCLA Saturday night, throwing for 570 yards on 41-of-61 passing and setting a school record with nine touchdown passes in a 67-63 loss to the Bruins, but no man can win a football by himself.
And one of his favorite targets in another Peninsula product — 2014 Serra graduate Easop Winston Jr., who tied a school record with four touchdown catches against UCLA.
Eight of Winston Jr.’s 26 catches this season have resulted in touchdowns for the Cougars and his 10-catch, 114-yard performance Saturday give him 348 yards through four games — about halfway to the 654 yards he amassed last season.
It’s not by accident Winston Jr. and Gordon have a rapport. Both enrolled at City College of San Francisco and started as freshmen for the Rams in 2015.
Surprise! Winston Jr. was one of Gordon’s favorite receivers for the Rams as well. During their one season together, Winston Jr. caught 62 passes for 986 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Gordon transferred to Washington State after one year at City College. Winston Jr. stayed for a second season, catching 72 balls, scoring 12 more touchdowns and going over the 1,100-yardage mark before heading to Pullman and redshirting the 2017 season.
Now, he’s reunited with Gordon in “The Palouse” and they’re picking up where they left off four years ago.
It’s still early in the Peninsula Athletic League season, but there are already of number of important matchups that could have division title implications.
The volleyball season is only entering its second full week of Bay Division play, but one of the most anticipated matchups up of the early season is slated for Thursday when defending division champ Menlo-Atherton will be in San Mateo to take on title contender Aragon in a battle for first place at 6:15 p.m.
Both teams enter the week with undefeated Bay records, but the Dons will have to take on Burlingame Tuesday. Aragon (3-0 PAL Bay, 13-6 overall) has won five in a row coming into the week, while M-A (3-0, 9-2) has also won four straight and 8 of its last 9.
In girls’ tennis, Sequoia faces another team with an eye on the Ocean Division title. Going into last week, El Camino, Mills and Sequoia were undefeated. The Ravens knocked off the Colts last week, while Mills topped Westmoor to keep pace with Sequoia. The Ravens and Vikings will try to keep their league record unblemished when they face each other in Millbrae 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Woodside boys’ water polo team, which enters the week as one of three undefeated teams in the Bay Division standings, will have its biggest tests of the season this week. After taking on 2-0 Menlo-Atherton Monday, the Wildcats will host undefeated Burlingame Wednesday.
And while the start of the PAL divisional football play is still a week away, there are a number of intra-divisional matchups this week: Cap is at Aragon, Burlingame at Woodside, South City at Carlmont at 7 p.m. and Mills at Sequoia kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
There was an interesting tangent to the Francis Parker-Menlo School football game. The Lancers’ new athletic director is Anthony Thomas — who served as AD at Sacred Heart Prep in the early to mid-2000s before moving on to Urban, Stuart Hall and Branson schools.
Thomas was also an assistant coach for on the 2005 San Mateo Post 82 American Legion baseball team that advanced to the West Regional tournament in Yakima, Washington.
I went on the road trip with that team in 2005 and Thomas ended up giving me a ride to my relative’s house just outside Seattle as he continued on to the airport.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
