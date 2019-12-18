Whatever your feelings on esports, it’s already made its way into the high school level in other parts of the country and it may be on the Peninsula sooner than you think.
Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced a partnership with HyperX, a gaming company that will be official sponsor of various gaming hardware — headsets, keyboards and the like. Earlier, the CIF has also produced the official “Esports Initiative Guidebook” that gives prospective California high schools a step-by-step guide to beginning a team.
While CIF has not added esports as an official sport, schools are still allowed to form teams, as long as they follow CIF protocol.
Steve Sell, Aragon athletic director, football coach and a vice president for the Central Coast Section, said it’s still a work in progress.
“I think it’s officially a sport. I know it’s been voted on (at the CIF level),” Sell said. “What has to happen is the individual sections have to decide if they want it, then the individual leagues and then individual schools.”
And while Sell has qualms about classifying gaming as a sport, he can see the value of it at the high school level.
“[Esports] flies in the face of what traditional sports is,” Sell said. “But when you look at it from an educational point of view, if it’s going to connect a kid to high school and he’s going to have a better time in high school, then that’s great.”
Esports is also another avenue to a scholarship as more than 200 colleges and universities now support esports financially.
The CIF is following the lead of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS), which has a partnership with PlayVS to handle the logistics and handling of school teams within its federation. All schools under the NFHS umbrella, which includes schools in California, must use the PlayVS platform.
The PlayVS website states, “We provide a robust online platform that enables schools to easily build and manage teams, check schedules, and track stats, all with real-time support.”
PlayVS offers three games in which schools can compete. League of Legends is the most familiar name, a multiplayer battle arena game. Also on the menu are Smite, which is similar to LoL. The third game, Rocket League, is one that involves playing soccer — with cars.
The CIF said in its handbook most schools already are equipped with computer labs to provide the infrastructure and hardware systems to put together a team. Players are also allowed to bring in their own computer systems.
Sell said esports is on a similar path as competitive cheerleading, which has taken off over the last decade or so. Competitive cheerleading teams are now separate from sideline cheerleading teams because as a sanctioned sport, they are now subject to the same rules and regulations as other sports, such as when practices can start, GPA requirements and during which season they are allowed to compete.
“Competitive cheer has been a positive thing for our section. It’s picked up momentum,” Sell said. “If [esports] becomes a CIF sport and a couple schools want to have teams, they can no longer play club. Then you have to worry about keeping kids eligible.”
Sell’s biggest issue with esports is that he believes that it encourages a sedentary lifestyle. Given the obesity epidemic in this country, he doesn’t think gaming sends the right message when it comes to kids taking care of their bodies.
“I think we have to be judicious in what sports we have,” Sell said. “I think you’ll have people who have mixed feelings about calling a sedentary activity a ‘sport.’”
But given the proliferation of esports — several broadcast and cable networks are already airing esport tournaments — Sell admits it’s only a matter of time before local high schools begin supporting the endeavor.
“I think it’s going to take some time. How much time? I don’t know. … People (at decision-making levels) are having a difficult time wrapping their heads around it,” Sell said. “It has not been discussed at the PAL level. We’re kind of waiting to see what happens with the section, what happens with the state.
“[People have] shown there is a little bit of an appetite (for esports). It might not be the craziest thing.”
