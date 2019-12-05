If you’re a San Francisco 49ers fan and were told, at the beginning of the year, the team would make the playoffs this season, would you have been satisfied?
A team that had won 10 games in the first two years of the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era, was expected to contend for a postseason berth this season. But no one expected this — a 10-2 record, which included eight wins in a row to start the season and being talked about as one of the best teams in the NFL.
So what has changed? Expectations that went from the playoffs to a spot in the Super Bowl? There has been a lot of hang-wringing that has gone along with the fact that despite a 10-2 record, the 49ers — with four weeks left in the regular season, mind you — are currently in a wild card slot.
And there is still a very good chance there are a couple more losses left on the schedule. Sunday is no cake walk when they travel to 10-2 New Orleans in the horror dome that is the Superdome. From 1999 to 2010, San Francisco was just 1-6. Things have balanced out since then, with the 49ers being 2-1 in the dome, but it’s certainly a home-field advantage for the Saints.
The 49ers come home for a game against Atlanta before concluding the season with NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams and Seattle the final two weeks.
So while everyone was asking “who have the 49ers beaten?” during the first two months of the season, the answer always was: the teams they were supposed to beat, which is what good teams do.
When they face the top teams in the NFC? Play like they have in their losses to the Seahawks and Ravens, two games the 49ers have lost by a combined six points.
To some, that is an impressive feat. To others, it’s a failure to win the close game. Neither is wrong, but I’d rather to try and focus on the positive — I’m positive the 49ers can put themselves in a position to win against the best the NFL has to offer. You shouldn’t ask for much more than that.
So just take each game as they come. Enjoy the seeming resurrection of the 49ers organization. But I suggest just letting the chips fall where they may and see what happens at the end of the regular season. Because as far as I’m concerned, the 49ers are right on pace of where I expected them be: in a battle for a playoff spot. Anything after that is a bonus.
***
The San Francisco Giants were in the news again Monday and for many, it was not good. A lot of people were roasting president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi —again — for another head-scratching move — again.
By not offering Kevin Pillar a contract by Mondays’ deadline, he and the Giants officially parted ways.
Cutting loose Pillar was “bad optics” for those fans who became enamored by the 20-homer, balls-to-the-wall centerfielder who earned the Willie Mac Award. Those fans believed the Giants were a Pillar away from getting back to the playoffs.
The reality is, Pillar had a chance to make nearly $10 million in arbitration. That is simply way more money than the Giants are willing to spend on a player they believe is, in reality, worth half of that — at best.
It is also an addition by subtraction. With Pillar our of the picture, it frees up new manager Gabe Kapler to more easily mix and match lineups and situations in a much more fluid manner. When they’re paying Mike Yastrzemski, who, like Pillar, hit 20 home runs and played a solid outfield, $555,000 last season, and re-signed for $925,000 Mike Dickerson, who showed when healthy is capable of hitting 20-plus homers, it shows they are willing to give the younger (read: controllable) players more time to develop at the big-league level.
It also means that those young prospects everyone has been hot on the last couple of season, could be fast-tracked to the big-league club and start cutting their teeth at the Major League level — ready or not, here’s your first shot.
The Pillar move is simply further proof that the Giants, as an organization, no longer shape a team based on heart and have transitioned to shaping a roster by the numbers.
What the Giants ownership group did by hiring Zaidi was to acknowledge the fact the organization was going to completely revamp the way it does things. More raw data, less sentimentality and no more overpaying average, veteran players.
The Pillar move will probably be just the tip of the iceberg. There could be several more painful moves to come. If Madison Bumgarner signs back with the team, it will be a miracle. “The Brandons” — Crawford and Belt — along with Buster Posey, could either be traded or become the backend of platoons. If they’re pitching well, don’t be surprised to see Jeff Samardzija and Johnny Cueto on the move either. If a player has a big contract and playing anywhere near average, they are candidates to be moved on from.
The simple fact of the matter is, teams always have to move on from the glory years. Those players can’t play forever and the sooner fans can accept that fact, the sooner they can move on and start embracing the rebuild for the next generation.
