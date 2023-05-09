Hard to believe, but we’re heading into the final few weeks of the 2022-23 high school athletic calendar.
While the Central Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs don’t start until next Saturday, May 20, just about every other sport has started the section postseason. And in one case, swimming, is already on to the State Meet, with boys’ and girls’ diving competition starting Thursday, swimming preliminaries Friday and state finals Saturday, all at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School.
The CCS boys’ golf tournament tees off Tuesday at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey with qualifying rounds and the championship round slated for the following week, May 16.
The CCS team tennis tournament got off to a herky-jerky start last week with late-spring rains washing out several first-round matches. Play resumed Monday with second-round matches. While the rest of the tournament remains in flux, the final is scheduled for Friday at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos. The singles and doubles tournaments are scheduled to begin May 16 at Imperial Courts in Aptos.
The boys’ volleyball tournament opened play Monday, with the finals slated for Saturday. Peninsula Athletic League teams have never fared very well at the CCS level, but the league is guaranteed a team into the second round as the top two teams in the Bay Division, regular-season champ Carlmont and runner-up Menlo-Atherton, met in a Division I first-round matchup Monday. Ocean Division champion Mills snagged a Division II berth and will be joined in that bracket by Serra and Summit Shasta.
The CCS lacrosse tournaments begin Wednesday and conclude next Friday, with Carlmont High School hosting both the boys’ and girls’ championship games.
The CCS track and field championships begin with the trials Saturday at Gilroy High School and finals scheduled for May 20, also at Gilroy.
Meanwhile, the badminton championships will take place Saturday and, for those who make the championship matches, it will have been a long day: first-round matches begin at 9 a.m. and the entire tournament will take place on one day at Independence High School in San Jose.
And last, but not least, the CCS gymnastics championships begin May 17 at South City’s Gymtowne Gymnastics.
The PAL baseball and softball races are all but over as they enter the final week of the regular season.
In baseball, Menlo-Atherton is one win or one Burlingame loss away from clinching the Bay Division crown. In the Ocean, Sacred Heart Prep needs one win, or a Hillsdale loss, to clinch the crown for the Gators. Considering Devin Saltzgaber is scheduled to start Tuesday’s series opener against San Mateo, SHP has a great chance at wrapping up the title today.
In the Lake Division, Woodside Priory has already wrapped up the division title in dominating fashion. Already 10-0, the Panthers have a five-game lead over second-place Westmoor and the only thing left is to see if they can finish the Lake play undefeated. They have a two-game set with last-place Jefferson this week.
In softball, the Bay Division is a two-team race. Capuchino and Carlmont both come into the final week with two losses each and a two-game lead over third-place Hillsdale. The Scots have a game to make up Friday, however, against Sequoia, who could play spoiler.
The league title should be decided Thursday when Cap hosts Carlmont at 4 p.m. Thursday.
In the Ocean Division, Terra Nova and Menlo-Atherton are tied in the loss column with two each, with the Tigers, technically, holding a half-game lead with a 7-2 record, compared to M-A’s 6-2 mark.
This race should be decided Wednesday when Terra Nova hosts M-A.
The West Bay Athletic League softball title appears to be Mercy-Burlingame’s to lose. The Crusaders entered the final week with a 6-1 record, one game ahead of King’s Academy. Mercy will wrap up its regular season Tuesday against Notre Dame-Belmont.
The CCS released its spring sports honor coaches list and there is a heavy San Mateo County flavor.
Aragon boys’ volleyball coach Diean Hala’ufia, Menlo School track and field coach Jorge Chen and Burlingame baseball manager Shawn Scott were all honored.
At the state level, Capuchino baseball manager Matt Wilson was named the 2023 CIF Model Coach.
All coaches are nominated by either school administrators or coaching colleagues. Chen and Scott were nominated by rival coaches, which just goes to show how much of an impact those men have made not only on their team, but the impact they’ve made on their sports community.
In a similar vein, the CCS released its spring scholarship championship teams and Crystal Springs Uplands dominated the spring sports list. The Gryphons led the way in five sports. Crystal had the top GPA in baseball, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis, and boys’ and girls’ track and field.
