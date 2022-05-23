It was business as usual for the Aragon Dons in the opening round of the Central Coast Section Open Division softball tournament.
The No. 4-seed Lady Dons (18-4) rolled to an 8-0 win on their home diamond Saturday morning against No. 5 Los Gatos (22-4). But while the outcome looked like many an Aragon softball result, the likelihood this was the last game senior stars Liv DiNardo and Megan Grant will ever play on their home field added to the gravity of the occasion.
While DiNardo and Grant have earned much attention this year, the chemistry of the 2022 Aragon squad — with just four seniors on roster — has often been dependent on the next generation of Dons. And in Aragon’s postseason opener, the youth movement stepped up.
“I guess you can say we handled business,” said Brooklyn Blake, Aragon’s junior second baseman, who helped set the tone with some clutch defense in the opening innings. “You do what you’ve got to do. Making routine plays goes a long way.”
Blake opened the day with a tricky defensive play, ranging left on a groundball and fighting to find the handle before throwing to first for the game’s first out. Then to open the second inning, junior left fielder Janelle Jee made a spectacular running catch, sprinting straight back to glove a long line drive off the bat of Los Gatos cleanup hitter Addie Payne.
Aragon’s flawless defense set the tone for a combined shutout by left-handed pitchers Rae D’Amato and Brooke Tran, while also allowing the team to settle the playoff jitters.
“I think it settles us down,” Aragon head coach Liz Roscoe said. “We make the first couple outs and they’re good plays and it just settles us right down. That just eases the game for everyone. If you’re playing at ease, you’re playing better.”
D’Amato, Aragon’s starting pitcher, seized on the early defense to lock in through three innings of one-hit ball, in which she faced one batter over the minimum. With the Dons rallying for one run in the first and six more in the second, the sophomore turned the ball over to Tran to start the fourth with a 7-0 lead.
“I even thought about leaving her in and going,” Roscoe said. “But my game plan all year was getting her through the batting order one time and then hoping we would get three innings out of her.”
Tran got off to a rocky start, though — both figuratively and literally. Not only did she load the bases on the first three batters she faced, Tran also had to call a timeout during the jam, and several other times later in the game, to discard a number a troublesome rocks buried in the dirt of the pitching circle.
Los Gatos would strand the bases loaded, though, as Tran locked in. The junior left-hander set down 12 of the next 13 batters she faced, including six strikeouts, to close out the game.
“One thing I know about her is she does well under pressure,” Blake said. “She does good just holding in all her emotion. She kind of just plays her own game and just blocks out everything going on. It’s the only way you can do it in those situations sometimes.”
Aragon — hitting .364 as a team this season — did its thing at the plate.
In the first, D’Amato got the Dons on the board with a sharp RBI single. Then in the second, Aragon sent 10 batters to the plate, capitalizing on two Los Gatos errors and getting a string of RBIs, starting with DiNardo’s run-scoring double, followed by RBI singles from Tran, Grant and Blake, with an RBI double by D’Amato peppered in.
Blake supplied the Dons’ final run in the fourth with an RBI triple to score Grant all the way from first.
D’Amato paced the Dons with three hits. DiNardo, Tran and Blake had two hits apiece.
With the win, Aragon advances the CCS Open Division semifinals to face No. 1 St. Francis-Mountain View (26-2) at a neutral site, Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Los Gatos High School. It is a rematch of last year’s CCS Open semis when St. Francis rolled to a 9-1 win to knock out Aragon en route to winning the Open Division championship.
“It will be our toughest game of the season,” Roscoe said. “I respect St. Francis. You look at their record and all across the board they’re a fabulous team, and my team knows it going in. So, we’re going to have to play flawless and we’re going to have to hit, have a little luck on our side, and hopefully we can beat ’em.”
With Saturday’s win, Aragon earned a spot in the new CIF Northern California softball tournament starting in June. All four semifinalists in the CCS Open tournament are guaranteed invites. The Dons, however, are considering not applying for a bid to the tournament due to many of their players having conflicting commitments with their club softball teams.
“I don’t know yet,” Roscoe said. “I’ve got to talk to the players and see the discrepancy of playing for their club teams. I know it’s a big honor to do this but it’s not up to me. It’s up to the players, and they decide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.