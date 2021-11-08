PALO ALTO — The turn a phrase, it was the cat who ate the cardinal.
The Panthers of top-seed Burlingame devoured the 2-seeded Cardinals of Santa Cruz in Saturday’s Central Coast Section Div. III title match with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 sweep at Palo Alto High. It was the third section crown for Burlingame (24-6), the other two titles coming in 2016 and 2019.
Burlingame coach Nick Monroe is in his first season, making achieving a section title quite an accomplishment.
“We have a high-powered offense and we’re good on defense,” Monroe said. “Only three seniors start, so we have a lot going for us going forward.”
“Burlingame is the best team we’ve played,” said Santa Cruz coach Harlina Manley Diaz, whose club is 22-6. “It was tough. We couldn’t find our rhythm on offense and they were in rhythm the entire match. They got us back on our heels with their serves. We have a young frontline.”
The Panthers were led by their outside hitters – senior Emma Madden and sophomore Morgan Toomey. Madden, who had 20 kills, shared match-high honors with the Cardinals’ Ella Jensen. Toomey had 7 kills and was all over the floor, dominating at the net and the service line.
“Our outsides were able to put the ball away in different ways,” Monroe said. “They have a variety of swings. That keeps the defense on their toes.”
The Panthers showed some early nerves, getting behind 6-1 in Game 1.
“We had some nerves in the beginning,” Burlingame libero Kristi Lee said. “We found our rhythm. We realized we can’t expect to just show up and win this match. Everyone had to step up.”
A rip by Madden tied the score 8-all. A Toomey dink and Santa Cruz called timeout.
Back-and-forth the first set went, a kill by Madded tying things at 16-apiece. An ace by Sophia Knifsend put Burlingame ahead 17-16. Then it was another ace by Knifsend.
A delicate dink by Madden and a soft dink from Keegan Boyce and the Panthers had a 20-17 advantage. Aliza Sharp’s block got set-point. After the Cardinals won the next point, it was a set from Knifsend to Toomey that ended Game 1.
Burlingame continued to roll in Game 2 behind the serving of Knifsend. It was 20-9 following an ace by freshman Ella Duang. Madden’s kill down the line provided a 23-12 bulge for the Panthers. Madden and Boyce combined for a block to finish the set.
The Panthers had stellar play from Kennedee Clark, Maddie Langlinais and Lee, a team captain. Lee showed good hustle throughout the match, saving ball after ball.
“In the beginning of the year, we were a new team,” Lee said. “We were very young. I knew we could do it.”
“It’s amazing to win CCS,” said Madden, a member on the ‘19 title team. “This group of girls are so hard-working. We came together, played the game we love.”
Madden doesn’t think the Panthers are going to be an easy out the rest of the way.
“We can win state,” Madden said. “We can do anything we put our mind to. We can do great things.”
