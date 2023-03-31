Green Hills Country Club has been referred to as “a hidden gem” or the “best-kept secret on the Peninsula.”
Well, the Millbrae-based club is ready for it — and its Alister MacKenzie-designed golf course — to step into the spotlight as it will serve as the host site for The Silicon Valley Showcase, a collegiate tournament for women’s golf teams based in the Western region of the United States.
“For the past few decades, a lot of people said [Green Hills] was a hidden gem. I like the ‘gem’ part. I don’t want it to be hidden,” said Michael Meinhardt, past club president and the one who pushed for the club to start this tournament.
“Last year, I was the president of Green Hills Country Club and one of our core initiatives was to host a women’s collegiate golf tournament,” Meinhardt said. “The impetus behind [the tournament] is, simply put — great clubs host great tournaments.”
Meinhardt, who is now the head of the planning and design committee for the club, said he was inspired by the annual men’s collegiate tournament hosted by Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, another McKenzie-designed course, which is among the best-known men’s collegiate tournaments. Meinhardt’s goal is to do the same for the women’s game.
Catering to women’s collegiate teams was two-fold. One, Meinhardt wanted to showcase the women’s game, since it, along with junior golf, is one of the largest growing segments of the game.
“We felt like, how can we play our part in helping to grow women’s golf?” Meinhardt said. “We wanted to help bring parity to women’s sports.”
The other reason was one of practicality — Green Hills is simply not long enough to host a collegiate men’s team, many of whom would simply overpower the course.
“From a Green Hills perspective, it’s ideal for women’s golf. [The course] sits at about 6,300 yards. Men’s courses need to be at least 7,000.”
The event is scheduled over three days and features 10 teams, with Santa Clara University serving as the host school. Stanford is expected to attend, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation and features the No. 1 ranked amateur player in the world in Rose Zhang, along with teammates Meghan Ganne and Sadie Engelmann, who are both ranked in the top-30 college rankings. Pepperdine is ranked No. 28 in the nation and is led by Lion Higo, who is ranked No. 48. Rounding out the field are University of San Francisco, Gonzaga, UC Irvine, Cal State Long Beach, Nevada, University of Seattle and University of Wyoming.
The tournament kicks off with a amateur-collegiate round, followed by dinner Sunday, April 9. The tournament itself will feature 36 holes Monday, April 10, and the final 18 holes Tuesday, April 11. The timing isn’t the best — April 9 is not only Easter Sunday, it’s the final round of the Masters, played on yet another MacAlister course at Augusta National. The Monday and Tuesday playing dates were also chosen so as not to conflict with other tournaments to which other teams might already be committed.
Green Hills had to lock in those dates because the event came together so quickly, taking about a year from conception to reality.
“We did start planning for around an April time frame,” said Wanda Guttas, who is the tournament chairperson. “It’s been challenging.”
Guttas, who has been a member of the club for 22 years, said this is the first big-time golf event being hosted during her time at the club and they are making sure it’s a high-class event.
“For our club, this will be the most significant event we’ve put on. We’re really a bunch of newbies when it comes to this,” Guttas said. “We needed someone who wanted to get behind it and put the effort into it.”
Guttas has been one of those people, but she’ll have plenty of help come tournament time as she already has rounded up 80 volunteers. She said once the club membership got wind of the event, many have stepped up financially or by providing services.
The club also secured a corporate sponsor, South Korea-based SK hynic Inc., a top supplier of semiconductors for the computer industry.
“There is a lot of excitement (around the club),” Guttas said.
Green Hills Country Club was established in 1930 and was one of nearly 80 courses designed by MacKenzie, a native of England of Scottish ancestry and a legendary course designer, who designed courses around the world in the early part of the 20th century. In addition to designing Augusta National, home of the Masters tournament, MacKenzie was the architect of several Bay Area courses. In addition to Green Hills, MacKenzie also designed the courses at Claremont Country Club in Oakland, Sharp Park in Pacifica and Santa Cruz’s Pasatiempo. A little outside of the Bay Area, he also designed the courses at Haggin Oaks in Sacramento and Cypress Point on the Monterey Peninsula.
MacKenzie courses are known for their integration into the surrounding environment and for challenging approach shots and undulating greens.
“Alister MacKenzie courses are priceless,” Meinhardt said. “We know it’s a privilege every time we go out there.”
Green Hills also wants to make this a community event and its not stopping at just hosting a tournament. Meinhardt said the club is setting a college scholarship fund for female golfers and the public is invited to watch the tournament on Monday and Tuesday as tickets to the event are free. Even though gratis, you still have to go to the tournament website to secure the ducats at www.thesiliconvalleyshowcase.com.
Meinhardt said the club will sweeten the pot even more: turn in a set of golf clubs you no longer use and get a free ticket to the hospitality area.
While Green Hills is committed to spotlighting the women’s game, there is also a certain amount of publicity gained for the club. And while it is a private club, Meinhardt doesn’t see why tournaments and membership have to be exclusive.
“This tournament is all about raising the profile of Alister MacKenzie’s golf course, but specifically Green Hills,” Meinhardt said. “You look at Augusta National, another course designed by Alister MacKenzie. Everyone knows about that one.
“You can still be exclusive and still be known.”
Added Guttas: “We want to make these women feel respected as collegiate players. They put in so much work. We really want to make them feel special.”
For tickets or more information, go to www.thesiliconvalleyshowcase.com
