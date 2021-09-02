A rebuild is only as good as its building blocks.
El Camino volleyball may have some work to do — now two years removed from its program-best Central Coast Section Division III semifinal appearance — but head coach Apollo Mayadag has some promising up-and-comers.
Mayadag is as passionate of a coach as they come, known for his sideline antics that can range from comic relief to mighty motivator. But in his fourth year running the program, he is already drawing talent to mold into a contender.
“He’s my favorite coach,” El Camino sophomore Italia Ghilarducci said. “He’s the one that motivated me to come play sports, to come play volleyball. … He really motivated me to keep pushing, to keep playing — even if I didn’t want to — to keep playing because he wants to help me get better.”
The Lady Colts got off to a losing start Wednesday, however, falling at home to Washington-SF in four sets 25-23, 25-12, 27-29, 25-21.
With just one player on roster who played on the 2019 varsity squad in Niva Moors, the Colts are expected to be a work in progress. While Mayadag has charisma aplenty with which to motivate, the best building blocks he has at his disposal are the players — some from his SF Tremors Volleyball Club — that are as dedicated to the rebuild as he is.
Ghilarducci, for one, has been invested in building the school’s volleyball culture since before she arrived on campus. While she was just in eighth grade when the Colts made that historic 2019 postseason run, she was there as a fan, rooting them on, and dreaming of her chance to join the team.
“They were all my idols,” Ghilarducci said. “I was 13 and I wanted to play just like them. I wanted to go be just like them.”
The potential of this year’s squad was on display Wednesday in Game 3. Midway through the set, with Washington already leading 2 games to 0, El Camino seemed well on its way to suffering a lopsided sweep. Washington was leading the set 17-7. But when Janesa Lee put down a kill to make it 17-8, Mayadag celebrated the point just as animatedly as any.
From there, El Camino went on a tear to get back into it. Sure, Mayadag made some tactical changes. With Washington middle blocker Gale Kim Silvestro giving the Colts fits, Mayadag moved Moors from the outside to the middle to effectively contain the quick middle attack.
But more importantly, El Camino started to believe. The good showing of fans in the stands reacting as animatedly as Mayadag, demonstrating that as much as the coach prides himself on being a tactician — and he is a good one — perhaps where his greatness lies is having the force of presence to be able to affect the athletics culture of El Camino for the better.
“I’m a pretty excitable individual,” Madayag said. “I love the sport. And I love coaching the girls for them. And I think if they can see the passion that I treat my girls with, it’s contagious for the crowd to pick that up, and they’ll understand I’m giving a thousand percent with my heart, my soul, for the girls, and the sport. They’ll feel it. They’ll be saying: ‘Hey, this coach is giving everything he’s got.’”
The Colts overcame the big Game 3 deficit when Nia Pua scored one of her 11 kills on an over dig to make it 21-20. Then came a spirited battle into extra-points. Washington earned match point at 24-23, but El Camino caught a break when a Washington shot attempt nestled inside the backline but was called out to tie it 24-24.
Ghilarducci later scored a cross off the right side to force set point at 28-27. Isabelle Chin then closed it out with a block to send the match to Game 4.
“We had a fight, a hell of a fight,” Ghilarducci said. “That was such a good game. We kept tying them and we were scaring them.”
El Camino jumped out to a big lead in Game 4. But after the Colts held a 12-6 advantage, Washington outside hitter Samantha Leung started picking them apart. Washington went on an 8-2 run to tie it at 14-14. And after El Camino swung into the net fall behind 20-19, Leung followed with a service ace and Washington led the rest of the way.
Leung scored a match-high 17 kills, including five in the final set.
“This was our first match,” Madayag said. “To find the chemistry of what we were doing is actually something new. Smaller players, different technique. So, we’re using speed vs. height, once again. And this time we’re smaller than we were in 2019.”
Ghilarducci paced El Camino with 15 kills.
El Camino’s defense was scattered at times, especially in the early going. But Mayadag, the smooth tactician, sewed up some of the more egregious misses by switching from a perimeter defense to a rotational defense.
But, more importantly, El Camino pulled together a match that looked to be badly spinning out of control and glimpsed a bit of the magic that is possible — the magic that made the program a CCS playoff contender just two years ago — the magic Ghilarducci grew up longing to be a part of.
“As a team, since we’re kind of new, we need a little more chemistry,” Ghilarducci said. “And once we get that chemistry, I think we’ll be just like the team two years ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.