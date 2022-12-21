The El Camino boys’ basketball team has been posting some big point totals this season.
Through six wins, the Colts have scored over 70 points in four of them. But Tuesday night’s 76-30 walloping of Alum Rock-San Jose was the program’s highest single-game point total since the 2013-14 season.
The Colts (6-2) can score in a lot of ways, from the old-school post-up points by Jozel Pasco, to the run of 3 balls from Antonio Arenas. They can even create a height advantage in the post calling upon 6-9 center Joaquin Reyes off the bench. But El Camino’s bread and butter is pressure defense and the transition game, which fueled Tuesday’s fast start.
“We try to play hard defense,” El Camino head coach Boe Egipto said. “If we can’t score, they can’t score either. But most of the time we get our transitions, it’s pretty much our bread and butter. We’re probably not going to be very big this year against other teams, so we’re going to rely on our defense.”
El Camino opened with a 13-0 run in just over two minutes and led by double digits the rest of the way. In fact, it was such a fast start, the Colts scored two points before the opening tipoff, as senior Josh Harold was awarded two technical free throws due to Alum Rock sophomore Isidro Cagarroa wearing No. 7, one of many illegal uniform numbers in amateur basketball.
But it didn’t take long for the Colts to start scoring the traditional way. Alum Rock (3-5) committed 19 turnovers in the game, including nine in the first quarter, as El Camino raced out to a 23-4 lead by the end of the opening eight minutes.
“As a team, we mostly try to have this energy burst in the first half,” Harold said. “We try to get the ball rolling and have an early start.”
El Camino totaled eight team steals in the game, including four in the first quarter. Two of those steals belonged to Harold, a second-year varsity senior. Starting forward Chancel Rico, one of four Colts to score in double digits, poured in eight points in the opening period. He’d go on to total 10 points.
Arenas scored a team-high 15 points, Harold totaled 13, and Mario Melendez netted 10 for El Camino. Cagarroa led all scorers with 16 points.
Arenas, usually a starter, came off the bench Tuesday as Egipto opted to change up his starting five.
“I wanted to play more people that usually doesn’t get to play,” Egipto said. “I shook things up. Again, it’s game by game. But the regular starters, they’re OK.”
The Colts shot 47.7% from the floor but caught fire from beyond the 3-point arc in the second half. Arenas scored all of his 15 points by virtue of the 3-point shot and went on a run in the third quarter by hitting four 3s, while hot dogging a la Steph Curry for some friends in attendance sitting in the front row.
“It’s an anomaly,” Egipto said. “We don’t usually shoot that well. But I’ll welcome it. We just had a pretty good shooting night tonight. … When the kids see one drop, they’re all going to drop.”
What isn’t an anomaly is the Colts’ passing game. As a team, El Camino totaled 14 assists, including three apiece from Pasco and Gabe Rocha, and two from Arenas, both in the midst of his third-quarter 3 spree.
While Alum Rock junior Fabian Mendoza led all rebounders with 10, El Camino dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lobos 41-23. Rico led the Colts with six rebounds.
In the fourth quarter, El Camino emptied its bench and put on a show. With the entire period played to a running clock., Reyes and Jovan Sullivan thrilled the crowd by combining for 12 points, while Reyes added two blocked shots. The El Camino sideline was on its feet when Sullivan scored his first points of the night on a fourth-quarter layup, but he’d go on to score two 3s to send the bench into a frenzy.
“He’s the main guy that brings his energy onto the team,” Harold said. “When he does score, it’s cool. It’s fun to watch.”
The last time El Camino scored 76 points or more was Feb. 25, 2014 in an 80-55 win over Gilroy in the opening round of the Central Coast Section Division III playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.