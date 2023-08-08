Last Friday signaled the start of the 2023-24 high school sports season in the Central Coast Section. While many sports will wait until the start of school to start practicing, football is already well underway.
Unlike other sports, football is the only one that requires a set number of practices before a player is allowed to suit up and play in any game, including scrimmages. A football player must have 10 practices under his belt to be eligible to play in a scrimmage, which is scheduled for Aug. 18. From Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, a player can only miss one practice and still be eligible to participate in that scrimmage, with season openers scheduled the following weekend.
While the Daily Journal will be doing more in-depth football previews in the coming weeks, here are few football nuggets to whet your appetite.
A league breakdown: The Bay Division, the top division of the five-division super league, has the six best teams of all 32 teams — Burlingame, Los Gatos, Menlo-Atherton, Mountain View, Sacred Heart Prep and Wilcox. The Bay Division receives five automatic playoff bids.
The De Anza Division consists of Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale, Homestead, King’s Academy, Menlo School and Palo Alto. The De Anza receives three automatic playoff bids.
Both the Bay and De Anza divisions are two of the five “A” leagues in the CCS.
The Ocean Division has the following teams: Aragon, Capuchino, Milpitas, San Mateo, Sequoia, San Mateo and Terra Nova. The Ocean Division is allotted two automatic playoff spots.
The El Camino Division features Carlmont, El Camino, Fremont-Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Santa Clara and Woodside. The El Camino Division gets two automatic playoff bids.
The Ocean and El Camino divisions are two of the six divisions in the CCS with “B” league designations.
The Lake Division is the largest and consists of Cupertino, Gunn, Jefferson, Lynbrook, Mills, Monta Vista, Saratoga and South City. Only the champion of the Lake is guaranteed a CCS playoff bid.
The Lake is one of three “C” leagues in the CCS.
Last remaining PAL division: With the PAL-SCVAL now going to true power divisions, there will be a mish-mash of PAL and SCVAL schools in all divisions, unlike last season that saw the divisions broken down mostly along league lines.
But there is one division that will most resemble a traditional PAL division — the Ocean Division. Five of the six teams are from the PAL with Milpitas the lone SCVAL representative.
A real road trip: During his tenure at Sequoia, head coach Rob Poulos has made it a tradition of taking a legitimate road game, taking on opponents from Washington, Oregon and Southern California.
While the pandemic curtailed long trips in 2020 and 2021, the Ravens got back on the road last season with a trip to Chula Vista. Poulos and the Ravens are back at it again in 2023 with their longest road trip ever: to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii to take on Kealakehe High School Waveriders Aug. 25.
And while Poulos, in the past, usually made the game before the start of league play the road trip game, this year he changed it up. This time, the Ravens will open the season on the road.
Double trouble: Since many of the schools in the PAL do not start class for another couple of weeks, it has enabled coaches to re-implement the dreaded “double days” – which consist of two practices in one day. They were a big part of football for years, but had mostly disappeared over the last generation.
While they are back, there are still rules that coaches and teams have to follow. The biggest one is the four-hour rule, which stipulates a team cannot practice for more than four hours a day. Coaches can break it up however they like, but cannot go over four hours.
There must be three hours between practices and there can be no more than 18 hours of practice during the week.
The last rule is that double days cannot be held on back-to-back days.
Thursday night lights: A rarity two seasons ago, Thursday games are now common and scattered throughout the PAL in 2023. Half of the PAL teams, nine, have at least one Thursday night game on the schedule.
El Camino leads the way with three Thursday games; Aragon, Capuchino and Hillsdale each have two games apiece; while Burlingame, Half Moon Bay, South City, Sequoia and Woodside all have one Thursday night game each.
Saturdays are all right: Conversely, Saturday afternoon matchups are standard and have been for years. While the bulk of games are played Friday nights, there are still a handful of games scheduled for Saturdays.
Not surprisingly, Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep — the only teams in the PAL that do not have permanent lighting on their football fields — have the most games at the end of the week with each team playing four games. Menlo-Atherton has two games scheduled for Saturday, while South City, El Camino, Burlingame and San Mateo all play once — during their rivalry games at the end of the season.
Aragon High School has an opening for a varsity boys’ soccer coach. Aragon athletic director Steve Sell said former coach Joe Rousseau simply could no longer balance his soccer club duties with high school duties.
Rousseau started as an assistant for the Dons’ program beginning the 2017-18 season and moved into the head coaching role beginning the 2019-20 season. In his four seasons, he led the Dons to three straight Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division titles — 2021, 2022 and 2023 — leading Aragon to its first CCS soccer championship in 2022.
