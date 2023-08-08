Last Friday signaled the start of the 2023-24 high school sports season in the Central Coast Section. While many sports will wait until the start of school to start practicing, football is already well underway.

Unlike other sports, football is the only one that requires a set number of practices before a player is allowed to suit up and play in any game, including scrimmages. A football player must have 10 practices under his belt to be eligible to play in a scrimmage, which is scheduled for Aug. 18. From Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, a player can only miss one practice and still be eligible to participate in that scrimmage, with season openers scheduled the following weekend.

