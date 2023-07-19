DUBLIN — Dublin Little League All-Stars manager Nick Ferraro knows precisely how far his team’s Tuesday opponent, Hillsborough, had to drive to Dublin’s host site at Fallon Sports Complex. That’s because Ferraro made the drive himself, 10 years ago, when he relocated from San Mateo to the Crossroads of the Bay Area.
Ferraro is a San Mateo native and a 1999 graduate of Serra, where he was a two-way player for the Padres football team and former head coach Tom MacKenzie. He also has a sliver of Serra history, as he was the blocking fullback for tailback David Taufoou, who set the program’s single-season and career rushing records in 1998.
“We just had a really good running game,” Ferraro said. “But my job was just to be a fullback and make the first lead block, and let Dave do his thing.”
Ferraro relocated to Dublin 10 years ago and started coaching his daughter’s travel softball team, the Tri-Valley Shamrocks. With this year’s Dublin Little League All-Stars baseball team advancing to sectionals, it marks the second straight year he has coached in a Section 3 tournament — only last year, he did so for Section 3 softball.
With Dublin being one of the many around California to field official Little League softball, Ferraro’s 2022 Majors team won the Section 3 championship. Wednesday night, when Dublin meets Hillsborough in the if-necessary game of the Section 3 championship round, he will have a chance to capture section titles in back-to-back years in different sports.
After earning his varsity stripes at Serra, Ferraro went on to play at San Jose State. He noted playing at Serra in the 1990s was a different experience than playing on the synthetic turf of the Padres’ home at Brady Family Stadium today.
“That was before Brady donated all that new field, so we had the field with the potholes,” Ferraro said. “It was Jesse Freitas Field.”
In addition to fullback, Ferraro played strong safety on defense. His most memorable play, however, was with the field-goal unit. Playing in the 1998 Central Coast Section Division II playoff opener against Soquel, Ferraro lined up at wing, but a botched field goal led to his catching an emergency pass for a first down, he said. Serra went on to score a touchdown on the drive, and to defeat Soquel 21-10.
