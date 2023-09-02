The Aragon football team hung with Monterey in the first half, despite trailing 14-7 at halftime.
And then the Dons weren’t in the game. The Dores scored three touchdowns in just two minutes and 21 seconds in the third quarter on their way to a 41-14 win over Aragon.
It was a far cry from the Dons’ 41-13 beat down of Homestead in the opener.
“I think they had a false sense of security after beating Homestead,” Aragon head coach Steve Sell said of his team. “I don’t they were ready for [Monterey’s speed].”
Monterey (2-0) showed that last year’s appearance in the Central Coast Section Division V championship game was no fluke as Aragon (1-1) had a hard time with the Dores’ read-option offense.
Quarterback Preston White — a 6-4, 205-pound junior — ran the option well, making the right decisions on when to handoff and when to keep the ball. That decision-making was on display on the Dores’ second drive when White kept the ball on a keeper and glided 71 yards down to the Aragon 27-yard line.
White finished the game with 96 yards rushing on 10 carries.
If Preston was a smooth operator, the combination of Enobong Wirth and Soakai Funaki provided Monterey with the necessary shiftiness to make tacklers miss. Those two combined for 68 yards and a touchdown apiece.
While White misfired often in the passing game, the Dores’ athleticism certainly made them scary. White connected on just 7-of-21 passes, but those seven completions gained 85 yards and a score.
And despite all this, the Dons were in the game at halftime.
“I thought our defense played well,” Sell said. “[Monterey’s] athleticism showed.”
Monterey took a 7-0 lead on a Wirth 4-yard scamper to cap a three-play, 83-yard drive, with White’s previously mentioned 72-yard being the key.
Aragon came back to tie it early in the second quarter. Starting from their own 35, the Dons steadily moved the ball downfield. Spencer Unga had a 19-yard on the drive, Nisa gained 10 and the drive culminated with a Sean Hickey 7-yard pass to Willie Faaumu in the back of the end zone.
Aragon had prime field position later in the second, starting the 46, but the Dons gave that advantage away when Monterey recovered a fumble at midfield. Five plays later, White went into the end zone from 11 yards out to put Monterey up 14-7 at halftime.
The game turned, however, in the third quarter. Monterey took advantage of a short field following a shanked Aragon punt and the Dores needed five plays to go 31 yards, ending with a 2-yard run from Funaki to put Monterey up 21-7 with 3:22 left in the third period.
Monterey found paydirt just 17 seconds later. On the first play from scrimmage on Aragon’s ensuing possession, Monterey cornerback Isiah Bivins worked the tip drill to perfection, grabbing the ball out of the air after it bounced off the receiver’s hands and Bivins bolted 36 yards. Just like that, the Dores had a three-touchdown lead.
It was a four-score lead a little more than two minutes later. The Dores forced the Dons to punt again and this time Kavon Collins fielded the ball at his own 37 and juked his way through the Aragon cover team and went 63 yards for a punt return score and a 35-7 Monterey lead with just over a minute to play in the third.
Aragon finally got something going offensively on its next drive, going 65 yards on seven plays, with Amaziah Tanielu bulling his way into the end zone from a yard out to cut the Dons’ deficit to 35-14.
“That may have been one of the worst offensive games we’ve ever played,” Sell said.
But Monterey answered right back. After converting a fourth-and-4, White hooked up with Collins for a 25-yard scoring strike. The pass was only about 10 yards, but Collins broke a tackle and went the rest of the way for the final score of the night.
There was a silver lining for Aragon with the return of running back Ivan Nisa, who made his season debut. Nisa — who had a breakout sophomore season, but missed most of his junior year with injury — was late joining the team this season. He missed last week’s opener because he did not have the requisite 10 practice days under his belt in order to be eligible.
But he showed glimpses of what he can do. Nisa led the Dons offense, rushing for 84 yards on 16 carries and several times nearly popped a big one. But Sell said he had to limit Nisa’s touches because it was his first game.
“He was a block away (from scoring) several times,” Sell said. “He’s a dynamic back. He could be a difference maker.”
