Heavy is the presumptive crown the Aragon boys’ water polo team hopes to be wearing in a couple weeks as the Dons close in on the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division title.
But the Dons are finding it’s not so easy. After opening division play with an 8-0 record, Aragon has struggled in its last handful of games. The Dons were knocked off by second-place Capuchino, 11-6, Oct. 3. They then had to rally from a two-goal, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Sequoia, 6-5 Oct. 8 and then pulled away from Terra Nova in the fourth period for a 9-6 win Monday.
“It’s different. … It’s fun, but it’s also a little scary,” said Aragon co-captain Peter Martin. “When I started here as a freshman, we were at the bottom.”
Wednesday, rival Hillsdale came to the Dons’ pool and Aragon put together one of its best performances on the season as they beat the Knights, 11-4.
“Our passing was probably the best I’ve seen all season,” said Aragon head coach Carly DeMarchena. “Our whole offense depends on movement and if we don’t move, we don’t pass.”
Aragon (8-1 PAL Ocean) wore out Hillsdale (4-6) with its precision passing, in the third quarter especially as that’s where the Dons took control of the match. Martin did a lot of the work for Aragon. Not only did he score three goals, he also had a team-high three assists. It was his pinpoint passes to wide open teammates that allowed the Dons to score five goals in the third, turning a 4-3 halftime lead into a 9-4 advantage going into the fourth.
“We definitely spent more time going over the basics (in practice),” Martin said. “My teammates were getting all the goals.”
Enzo Vasquez led all scorers, finishing with four goals for the Dons. Kris Nguyen added a goal and two assists, while Jeremy Im scored once and assisted on another. Howard Hong and Cole Richardson combined for three assists, while Henry Louie and Chance Nix rounded out the scoring for the Dons.
Aragon goaltender Kelton King had a strong match in the cage, finishing with 10 saves.
“He was player of the game,” said Hillsdale head coach Bryan Bent.
A Martin assist to Vasquez on a power play to open the third quarter was a harbinger of things to come. From the right wing, Martin found Vasquez at the left post, where he buried his shot for a 5-3 Aragon lead.
A drive and dish gave the Dons a three-goal lead, 6-3, with less than two minutes into the second half. Richardson drove down the left side, before sending a pass into the path of Nix, who almost seemed surprised to have the ball right in front of the goal and no defender on him. He quickly gained control of the ball before putting it away as the defense closed on him.
A Vasquez goal 18 seconds later put the Dons up 7-3 before Martin hit Im with a cross-pool pass he turned into the eighth goal of the game.
Martin and Im then reversed roles, with Martin scoring from the right post for a five-goal margin going to the final seven minutes.
“We knew they would come out with a fiery start,” Martin said. “But we didn’t think it would last as long as it did.”
Bent said his team was sticking to its game plan in the first half — relying on defense and taking advantage of opportunities.
So when Aragon jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on goals from Nguyen and Vasquez, the Knights didn’t panic. They started to limit the Dons’ chances and then Frankie Hernandez started to heat up. The Knights’ hole set received a pass from Blake Williams and, with an Aragon defender draped on his back, Hernandez managed to turn and rifle a shot home for Hillsdale’s first score.
The second period started much like the first. Aragon scored the first two goals from Louie and Martin for a 4-1 lead, only to see Hillsdale crawl back into the game. Gavin Sierra drew a kickout and he blasted home a shot on the restart before the Aragon offender could get to the sideline.
Nate Kajani then took over for Hernandez in the set and he bulled his way to goal, skipping home a shot off a pass from Brett Loy to cut the Hillsdale deficit to 4-3 after the first half.
But the Dons made adjustments at halftime, sending three defenders at Hernandez or Kajani when they got an entry pass in the set. Williams had a goal and an assist to lead Hillsdale, with Hernandez, Kajani and Sierra all scoring once. Both Loy and goaltender Adam Ousherovitch assisted on a goal.
“Tale of two halves. We came to play. We played like we’ve been playing the last couple weeks,” said Bent, pointing out the Knights had won four of their last five going into Wednesday’s game.
“We played great defense in the first half and didn’t in the second,” Bent continued. “Aragon was playing so good (defensively). They were triple-teaming Frankie. We tried to kick [passes out to the perimeter], but nothing worked.
“They knew who our best guy was and they played it perfect.”
