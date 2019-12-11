The fact the Aragon boys’ basketball team had the ball with five seconds left and a chance to win the game was a victory in and of itself.
But it wasn’t enough to offset the disappointment of seeing the Dons’ rally come up agonizingly short, falling to Gunn 62-61 in the first round of the 43rd annual Burlingame Lions Club Invitational basketball tournament.
It did, however, show what Aragon is capable of if the Dons play more consistent basketball.
“I’m hoping they realize what they’re capable of doing,” said Aragon head coach Hosea Patton.
When Jace Jeremiah stole the ball near midcourt and swooped in for a layup with 33 seconds left, Aragon had a 61-60 lead — its first since a 6-5 advantage early in the first quarter.
Gunn answered on a Gavin Kitch fade-away, baseline jumper with eight seconds left to put the Titans, who had led by as many as 17, up 62-61.
Aragon called timeout, needing to go the length of the court and score with 5.8 seconds left. Fasnacht took the inbound, hustled it into the offensive end before giving it up to Jeremiah, who drove into the key.
But his shot was knocked away by a Gunn’s Kaden Holdbrook with 1.8 seconds left. The Titans grabbed the loose ball and escaped with the win.
Aragon (2-4) was down 29-22 at halftime to Gunn (2-1), as the Titans connected on eight 3-pointers in the first two quarters and finished the game with 13.
The Dons were hampered by poor shooting in the opening two quarters, despite getting open looks and getting to the rim. Add in some sloppy ball handling and the Titans shooting lights out from behind the arc and it did not appear to the Dons’ day.
“The combo of some missed shots and some very careless turnovers (was the difference in the first half),” Patton said.
In the second half, Patton shortened his bench — significantly. He mostly relied on a main quintet of Derek Morimoto, Jeremiah, Dennis Fasnacht, Jason Capinaris and Jack Fitzgerald and it was that team that got Aragon back into the game in the third quarter.
After shooting just 9 for 24 in the first half, the Dons connected on half of their shots in the second half, converting 14 of 28 field goals. They were 8 for 16 in the third quarter alone as they outscored the Titans 19-11.
Those layups the Dons missed in the first two quarters? They started falling. As did their drives to the basket. By the time they entered the fourth quarter, the Dons had cut their deficit to nine, 50-41.
“[They were] the tougher unit. They got after it,” Patton said of the team that stayed on the court almost the entire second half.
“Just wanted to speed [Gunn] up.”
Aragon opened the second half with a Jeremiah 3 and a driving layup from Morimoto to cut the deficit to 12, 39-27. Gunn continued to bomb away from downtown, with the Titans’ first three buckets of the third quarter going for 3-pointers. When Jack Hakeman, who buried six 3s for the game and finished with a game-high 22 points, hit 1 of 2 free throws with 3:54 left in the third, the Titans pushed their lead back to 15, 49-34.
Aragon responded by outscoring Gunn 7-1 to end the quarter to trail 50-41 going into the fourth.
The Dons continued their hot play in the fourth. A Fasnacht dribble-drive layup and ensuing foul shot cut the Gunn lead to 52-46. When Fitzgerald knocked down a long 3, the Dons were down just three, 52-49, with 5:27 to play.
It was also the basket that got Fitzgerald going, as he scored 9 of his team-high 12 points in the fourth period. He went on to hit four consecutive free throws and his floater from the lane cut the Gunn lead to 58-60 with 2:20 to go.
“It can be off and on with him and today he was on,” Patton said. “When he can control his emotions and let his basketball do the talking, we can be a better team.”
In addition to Fitzgerald’s 12 points, Victor, Morimoto and Fasnacht finished with 10 points apiece.
Gunn, meanwhile, had a 3 minute, 22 second drought that ended on Kitch’s baseline shot with eight seconds left.
The first half was a far cry from the second for the Dons. Ryan Vitor opened the scoring with a long jumper and when Murphy Calfo scored on a follow of his own miss, the Dons led 6-5.
But Gunn found the range from downtown and hit four, unanswered 3-pointers to take a 17-6 lead with 2:07 left in the opening quarter as the Titans went on to lead 19-10 after the first eight minutes.
In the second, Gunn outscored Aragon 20-12 in the second quarter to lead 39-22 at the half.
“We’re still trying to find it,” Patton said. “Just hoping find continuity sooner than later.”
The tournament will take a break Wednesday before resuming play Thursday. Aragon will face Half Moon Bay in a consolation bracket game at 5 p.m. Gunn, meanwhile, will take on host Burlingame in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. The Panthers blew out Oceana 70-27 in the first round.
The other winner’s bracket semifinal will feature a match up of last year’s championship game as defending champ Stuart Hall will play Menlo School at 6:30 p.m.. The Hall beat Hillsdale 63-47, while Menlo downed Half Moon Bay, 65-61.
Hillsdale and Half Moon Bay will play in a consolation bracket game at 3:30 p.m.
