We’re not even two full weeks into the new year and we already have our first bizarre sports story of 2022 — namely, the Novak Djokovic-Australian Open drama. Even my wife, who is the most casual of sports fans, has a vague idea of what is going on with this story.
Not surprisingly, it’s COVID related and if you’re not hip to what is going on, let me see if I can give you a short synopsis: Djokovic is the top-ranked tennis player in the world, is a nine-time Australian Open champion and with one more major title, will become the all-time winningest majors champion — breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
But, it is also suspected he has not been vaccinated against COVID — he has never publicly stated his vaccination status — and has been cavalier about the pandemic since its inception, having twice tested positive for the virus, including in the last several months.
Australia, meanwhile, has had some of the strictest COVID protocol and vaccine requirements in the world. Lockdowns are still very much part of life Down Under.
There was a question as to whether Djokovic would be allowed to play the Aussie Open.
A couple weeks ago, Djokovic claimed to have gotten a medical exemption to allow him to enter Australia, but when he got to border control, was denied entry because he had the wrong visa.
Since then, it has been a back-and-forth battle between immigration officials, medical officials and tournament organizers.
Not surprisingly, many Australians are up in arms about the government bending the rules to allow a multi-millionaire to play in a tennis tournament.
I’m with them. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a situation that smacks of entitlement more than this story. An athlete who has willingly flaunted safety protocol and now expects an entire country bend over backward so he can chase some silly record? Meanwhile, people who live in Australia can barely travel outside their hometown.
In my mind, there are very few medical exemptions a world-class athlete would qualify for and then to compound that by checking the wrong box on your visa? Add in his lackadaisical attitude about the virus and that’s strike three as far as I’m concerned. He can follow the rules like everyone else. No one says he has to get vaccinated — but if the rules say you have to get the shot to enter the tournament, guess what? You’d better be vaccinated.
Now over the last couple days, Djokovic has struck a conciliatory tone, apologizing for the photo shoot and magazine interview he did while infected. Which, again, is just mind boggling. And as far as the visa mix-up, well, that was his agent’s fault.
I understand Djokovic brings a lot of eyeballs to tennis and the tournament is a financial boon for the region. But the Australian Open will be just fine without Djokovic. All the other players in the tournament have followed the rules, is it unreasonable to ask Djokovic to abide by the same rules?
***
This week and next, the Daily Journal is running its fall sports athletes of the year, honoring the best in football, volleyball, girls’ tennis and golf, cross country and water polo.
I just wanted to commend the young men and women I have interviewed thus far for their stories. They have been wonderful conversations. The student-athletes have been personable, well spoken, thoughtful and — probably most important — comfortable with conversation.
At the end of the day, that’s what I try to do with all my interviews. Just think of it as a conversation. I’ve had kids tell me, “I’ve never been interviewed before.” I tell them: don’t look at it as an interview. We’re just talking.
And “just talking” can be a lost art nowadays. Glad to hear conversation is not completely dead.
***
It’s not a local accomplishment but, in this day and age, it is an absolutely amazing feat.
Harvey Kitani, boys’ basketball coach at Rolling Hills Prep in San Pedro, won his 900th varsity game Tuesday night as the Huskies rolled to a 77-28 win over Vistamar.
Kitani becomes just the fifth California coach to win 900 basketball games.
A majority of his wins came during a 35-year career at Fairfax High in Los Angeles, where he took over the varsity program at the age of 24.
And Fairfax wasn’t even his first head coaching gig. He started his career at San Fernando High.
With the low pay in public school sports in the state, coupled with the increasing animosity between players, parents and fans and coaches, to stick around for 900 wins is impressive.
