When the Peninsula Athletic League went to a three-division set up for girls’ soccer, there were some coaches who were wary of the move.
The idea was to take the four least competitive teams and place them in a newly formed Lake Division. The thinking was that like-level teams would give them a chance to win some games.
But some were worried that those teams in the Lake would never get any better because the better teams in the PAL would not play them as they would have nothing to gain.
So, the PAL decided to include one day during the regular season in which teams from all three divisions — Bay, Ocean and Lake — would play cross-over games as a way to give teams in the Ocean and Lake an opportunity to play against better teams. Today is that day.
Not all teams will participate, however. Only one Lake Division team, El Camino, will participate as the Colts will face off against reigning Ocean Division champ Sequoia, which was promoted to the Bay Division this season. Menlo-Atherton, which has been one of the best Bay teams over the last decade, will be on the road at South City, which over the last four years has proven they can play with anyone. Aragon will take on Ocean-leading Capuchino.
The rest of the matchups include: Burlingame at Hillsdale, Terra Nova at San Mateo, Half Moon Bay at Woodside and Mills at Carlmont.
This Friday will be the first really wild night in PAL basketball as it will be the first rivalry quad of the season, which also coincides with the end of the first-half of the division season. Rivalry quads will also close the regular season on Valentine’s Day night.
These nights are always the most well attended and are always one of the most exciting nights of the season.
This Friday, Carlmont will be at Sequoia, Woodside at M-A, Aragon at Hillsdale, Burlingame at San Mateo and Capuchino at Mills.
In the PAL North, Westmoor is at Jefferson, Terra Nova at Half Moon Bay and South City at El Camino.
Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers did Sunday in the NFC championship game against Green Bay what I’ve seen many a high school coach fail to do: sticking with what works.
It was obvious in the first half that the Packers had no answers for the 49ers’ ground attack and Shanahan stuck with it in the second half. So much so that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo only threw the ball twice over the final two quarters and eight times overall.
So many times I’ve seen high school teams pound the ball on the ground for success on three, four, five times in a row, only then to overthink it and try to get cute by mixing in a pass. Oftentimes, that pass goes awry and now a team is facing second and long.
Shanahan appears to have learned that lesson himself after he failed to throttle back Atlanta’s offense when the Falcons had the New England Patriots on the ropes in Super Bowl 51 in 2017 — a game in which Atlanta, which led 21-3 at halftime, was held scoreless in the second half as the Patriots rallied for a 34-28, overtime win.
Shanahan got a lot of flak for that debacle and he seems adamant in not letting it happen again. It goes back to that old football adage of keep doing something until the other team stops it. Green Bay could never stop Raheem Mostert and now it’s the 49ers who will be playing for their sixth Super Bowl title.
There were a lot of questions in the wake of Major League Baseball cheating scandal that cost three managers and one GM their jobs.
One thing that kept popping up was this question, regarding the Houston Astros specifically: why would the Astros cheat when the players — Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, et al — were already so talented?
My response? Who says they are “so talented?” This scandal calls into question that very statement. Could it be that knowing which pitch was coming made then great? Which leads to another question: how long were the Astros cheating before they got caught?
And as far as former managers A.J. Hinch, Alex Cora and Carlos Beltran, they should be banned from the game for life and the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles, won by Houston and Boston respectively, should be vacated.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
