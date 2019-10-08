The 2019 season ended with a thud for the San Jose Earthquakes, which failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs for the seventh time in the last nine years.
The Quakes controlled their own destiny over the last two weeks, needing to win just one of their last two games to qualify for the MLS playoffs. They failed to accomplish that after Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Portland. In fact, San Jose absolutely collapsed over the last two months of the season.
The Quakes were a nice little story in the middle of the season as they used strong play to vault themselves into third place in the Western Division standings.
But San Jose ended the season like it started: horribly. San Jose opened the season with four straight losses, getting outscored 14-1. I’ll chalk that up to the team learning the high-pressure system new head coach Matias Almeyda was implementing.
Once they got the hang of it though, they went on a long run of success. From early April to early August, the Quakes went 10-3-5. But over the last two months of the season — 10 games — they went 2-8, including a six-game losing streak that culminated with the dud to Portland.
And things might get worse for Bay Area’s only MLS team. Reports surfaced last week that Almeyda will be in high demand for coaching openings around the world, especially in the Mexican league where he has already proven to be a winner, taking a moribund Chivas-Guadalajara team back to the top before moving to San Jose.
A bigger picture view shows, however, that the Quakes made great strides in 2019 and many rational fans would believe the team has to walk before it can run after a last-place finish in 2018.
But to see such a collapse at the end of what was once a promising season is certainly disappointing.
***
Well, I guess we crown the Los Angeles Lakers as the 2019-20 NBA champion. What other conclusion can you come to after they “crushed” the Golden State Warriors 123-101 Saturday night?
Oh — It was just the preseason opener? It didn’t count? Apparently, while the Warriors were trying to see what they have in their newly revamped team, Los Angeles was treating it like a real game.
What a joke.
And then the breathless headlines all over the internet, fawning over the Lakers.
USA Today: “How Anthony Davis played like a ‘monster’ in dominant Lakers preseason debut.”
LA Sports Hub: “Los Angeles Lakers showed three strengths that will lead to a title.”
ESPN: “LeBron, AD dominant in Lakers’ preseason opener.”
Jeez. Pump the brakes. It was the first “doesn’t count” game of the NBA season. I’m pretty sure the Warriors weren’t looking to make a big deal about the game and, while no one likes to lose by 22 points, Golden State certainly won’t put much stock into a season-opening, preseason loss.
Yes, the Lakers will be good this season and yes, the Warriors will go through some growing pains. But let the season play out before we anoint a champion.
Remember last season when it was fait accompli that the Warriors would three-peat?
***
What Golden State can’t let happen is what the San Jose Sharks did during the preseason, which was take their suckage from the preseason into the regular season.
After winning just one game during the preseason, the Sharks’ ineptitude has carried over into the start of the regular season as they fell on their collective faces in a pair of lopsided losses against new rival Vegas. The Golden Knights opened at home with a 4-1 win before handing the Sharks their hats in the San Jose opener, 5-1. Saturday, the Anaheim Ducks continued the Sharks’ abysmal start, beating San Jose 3-1.
That’s three goals scored in three games, while allowing 12. This is a recipe to get a head coach fired and a starting goalkeeper benched.
***
Many are calling the Oakland Raiders’ win over the Chicago Bears in London an “upset.”
Why? The Bears are no great shakes. They were starting their backup quarterback Chase Daniels. The first time he wins a big game, it will be a first. Defensive/end linebacker Khalil Mack, as good as he as a defender, doesn’t play offense.
As far as I’m concerned, Chicago’s playoff run in 2018 was an aberration.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
