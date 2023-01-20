The comeback story of Half Moon Bay senior Alli Dioli just keeps getting better and better.
Dioli led the Cougars (4-0 PAL North, 8-7 overall) to a 68-40 home win over El Camino in girls’ basketball action Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 35 points. HMB’s sharpshooter hit nine 3-pointers, converting 62.3% from beyond the arc.
Make that from well beyond the arc.
“It was just pretty impressive to see,” Half Moon Bay head coach Gabe Glynn said. “There weren’t many close ones either. She was making a lot of NBA 3s.”
Wednesday’s performance marks a season-high for Dioli, currently averaging 18.2 points per game. She fell shy of her career-high from the 2021-22 season opener, when she scored 40 points with 10 made 3s in a 61-45 win over Santa Cruz.
Glynn said Dioli’s all-around game is starting to relax as well, and she’s quickly reestablishing a leadership role as one of two seniors on this year’s roster.
“You see it on defense when she’s reacting, she’s moving much better and she’s beating people to spots,” Glynn said.
The season-best shooting spree comes on the heels of one of HMB’s toughest losses of the season, a 38-32 non-league defeat on the Cougars’ home court at the hands of Crystal Springs Uplands. HMB took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter but got overrun by Crystal’s pressure defense, with the Gryphons’ high-concept, half-court trap leading to a flurry of points in transition.
In the wake of the loss, the Cougars actually returned to their gym Tuesday for one of their best practices of the season, Glynn said.
“We’re a pretty resilient group,” Glynn said. “They were bummed in the (postgame) locker room.”
Glynn opted for a psychological remedy at Tuesday’s practice, turning a shooting drill into a dance contest. This, the first-year head coach did by encouraging his players to unleash their inner Ja Morant.
“I told them: ‘When you make it, I want to see your most outlandish celebration,’” Glynn said.
Freshman Jade Villalobos won the contest — “she hit the griddy hard,” Glynn said — with inactive sophomore Emma Mendes, on the injured list and expected to miss the remainder of the season, acting as the lone judge.
Glynn’s approach paid off Wednesday. After shooting just 30.6% from field in the loss to Crystal, the Cougars against El Camino (1-3, 3-13) shot a season-best 49.1%, including 13 of 28 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Delaney Dorwin added nine points, all in the first half; junior guard Emily Lunasin scored eight; and junior forward Sarah Quosig rallied late, totaling eight points, all in the fourth quarter.
“Our whole team actually shot better than we had shot all year by a pretty large margin,” Glynn said.
Dioli was the headliner though, bombing away from deep range, including a 25-foot buzzer-beater to end the first quarter.
“I’d rather her be open from there rather than closed out right on the 3-point line,” Glynn said. “I’ve seen her make it too many times. … I have no problem with her shooting. She has the greenest of lights.”
The win makes the Cougars the first team to 4-0 in PAL North play. Terra Nova (3-0, 8-7) is the only other unbeaten team in league at 3-0. The rivals meet for the first of two scheduled league matchups Friday night at Half Moon Bay. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.