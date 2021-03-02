As high school football teams quickly ramp up for a shortened season, and as baseball and softball begin to gear up for their games, there are still thousands of high school athletes sidelined because they play a sport in a gym.
So the LetThemPlayCA hashtag and social media group continues to advocate for the return of volleyball, basketball and badminton — OK, mostly basketball and volleyball, and if you really want to get down to brass tacks, just basketball — and there is a new push among high school basketball coaches to open up gyms before counties reach the yellow tier.
And the basketball group is following the same playbook established by the football coaches association that spearheaded the return of their sport. The first step is for an athlete to file a lawsuit — which has happened as a Menlo School student-athlete and their parents have sued San Mateo County to open high school gyms. There is also a point man (point guard?) for the project in Moorpark High School boys’ basketball coach Ryan Moore, who is compiling practice and game data from high schools around the country related to COVID-19 to present to California government officials.
The last part is the media blitz — both social and traditional — and all one has to do is search “Let them Play CA” on Twitter to see post after retweeted post of high school basketball players asking to play ball again.
While the California high school football season was the one sport mainly affected by the state changing their guidelines, it had a ripple effect with a lot of other sports — most notably soccer and boys’ lacrosse being affected favorably, and volleyball getting the short end of the stick. So maybe as basketball gains traction, volleyball and badminton can tag along for the ride.
There is still time for all these sports to have some semblance of a season. And if the return-to-football playbook was any indication, a basketball season might not be too far away.
***
Meanwhile, the euphoria of returning to play of many high school sports is quickly starting to wear off for athletic directors, who are just starting to realize the enormity of what is about to happen over the next four months.
From March to June, high schools in the state will attempt to play golf and tennis, run cross country and track, hold football and soccer seasons, swim and play water polo, play lacrosse, and shoe-horn in baseball and softball games, with the possibility of basketball, volleyball and badminton getting thrown into the mix as well.
All at the same time.
On top of that, many athletic directors are also coaches who have to prepare their teams for what is shaping up to be one wild ride.
***
Looks like a year off from competing was a blessing in disguise for Charlotte Tomkinson, as the 2020 Menlo School graduate is quickly making a name for herself with the Duke University track team.
Tomkinson’s senior season was cut short, first by injury during the 2019 cross country season and then COVID-19 wiping out her 2020 track schedule.
But after returning to cross country competition in the fall with Duke, she returned to the track and had a successful collegiate indoor season.
Competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference indoor championships over the weekend, the true freshman came away with a bronze medal in the distance medley relay and a top-20 finish in the 3,000 meters.
A cross country and track standout at Menlo, Tomkinson ran the 800-meter leg of the distance medley relay — which consists of runs of 1,200 meters (three laps), 400 (one lap), 800 (two laps), 1,600 (four laps). Not surprisingly, Tomkinson ran the 800-meter leg of the race. She was a two-time Central Coast Section 800 champion.
After the medley relay, Tomkinson finished 17th in the 3,000. Her time of 9:33.57 was third-best on the Blue Devils’ team.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
