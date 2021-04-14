Taylor Hardley made history. But it was Kailey O’Connor who stole the show.
With El Camino debuting its new state-of-the-art, on-campus softball diamond Tuesday, it was fitting Hardley drew the honor of throwing the first pitch at the dawn of the new era for the Lady Colts. Now a senior, Hardley helped lobby for the field to be built during her freshman year, then as a sophomore suffered a sudden brain aneurysm that left her fighting for her life and landed her in the hospital for three months.
In the wake of her recovery, and after her junior year was lost to the coronavirus closures, the late start to the 2021 home schedule saw El Camino open its brand-new digs with the senior throwing the first pitch promptly at 4 p.m. to Burlingame senior Sydney Crespo, making for what is no doubt one of the greatest triumphs — both personally for Hardley, and for the school’s athletics facilities — in El Camino history.
“She was going to get the ball even if she wasn’t ready,” El Camino head coach Manny Cotla said. “She deserved to be the first one to pitch in this game because of everything she’s gone through. But even before that happened, she was always the most go-getter, get up, happiest person on the team. And she would be the person we had start anyway. And I’m glad we did. … She was excited, and she deserved it every bit.”
But it was a big day for O’Connor as well, as Burlingame’s senior right-hander last pitched on March 12, 2020. The downtime didn’t seem to have any adverse effects, as O’Connor was stellar in firing a two-hit shutout in the Panthers’ 15-0 victory. The senior allowed just two balls out of the infield all day — both on singles by El Camino cleanup hitter Isabel Iniguez — and ultimately struck out a career-high 16 batters.
“I haven’t pitched in 13 months, so I felt a little off in the beginning,” O’Connor said. “But I was able to come back.”
If O’Connor’s first inning was “off,” then God help opposing batters when she’s on. The fourth-year varsity starter may have hit a batter with her fifth pitch of the day, but she went on to strike out the side. Through the first three innings, she recorded eight of nine outs by way of the punch-out.
Be that as it may, Burlingame coach John Saucedo echoed O’Connor’s sentiment about the “off” start.
“You always love to praise ’em,” Saucedo said. “But keep looking at getting better.”
Burlingame was relying on O’Connor to get better as the game wore on, with she and Hardley locking up for a pitching duel through the first three innings. The Panthers scratched out the first run in the third after an infield single by No. 9 hitter Kasey Lyons, who later advanced to third base on a throwing error and eventually scored on a comebacker to the pitcher, giving Burlingame a 1-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the fourth inning the Burlingame bats got going The Panthers sent 10 batters to the plate in the frame amid a five-run rally. Crespo and junior Katherine Carrington produced back-to-back RBI singles before O’Connor was walked intentionally to load the bases for cleanup hitter Sydney Fleming. The strategy backfired as Fleming flared a two-run single to left to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Burlingame added two runs in the fifth on a two-run double by Crespo. Then the floodgates opened for a seven-run seventh, with all nine Burlingame batters reaching base in the inning.
“We’re more balanced, and that’s what I like,” Saucedo said of Burlingame’s lineup. “This year’s just more balanced. We have some great players. I’m not going to deny it. But I think just more balance with players who can come in and set the tone.”
O’Connor has been pitching since she was 11, when she fell head over heels for the circle.
“I just liked having the ball in my hand and knowing I have control of the game,” O’Connor said. “So, that mainly started me. I was mainly a second baseman and outfielder, and then I just fell in love with pitching.”
O’Connor took over fulltime starting pitching duties for Burlingame last season, after splitting time in 2018 and ’19 with Chloe McNamara. Last season was canceled after just three games. So, this year, the senior is looking forward to shouldering all the pitches she can — and she’d be content with shouldering all of them.
“I’m going to definitely be pitching more this year, probably every game,” O’Connor said. “I’m pumped. I couldn’t be happier.”
While Hardley was charged with the pitching loss, it was impossible to see her taking the ball as anything else than a monumental and inspirational victory.
And to think, after all she’s been through in her varsity career — from speaking on the floor of the South San Francisco City Council as a freshman to advocate for the financing of a new on-campus diamond; to suffering a sudden aneurysm the year the field project was approved; to having her junior season derailed due to COVID — Hardley didn’t know if she’d ever even play on the newly constructed diamond with the delayed season this year.
“It took a while because at first they said it was just going to be (practicing in) small groups,” Hardley said, “and then we’d get to break out and maybe just play against South City. … Honestly, that would have been fine, because then we’d be playing. I like to play. But this is even better.”
(1) comment
To be exact, Taylor and her teammates spoke to the South San Francisco School Board, not the Council. And they were very persuasive! Glad she got a season, even if it's a short one, on the new field.
